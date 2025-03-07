“We Are Tsotsis”: Gauteng Woman and Taxi Passengers Accused of Being Kidnappers

Nontokozo Ntuli, a woman from Gauteng, took to her TikTok account to share what had happened in a taxi she was in

According to the commuter, a fellow passenger allegedly accused her and other passengers of kidnapping him

The man's antics in the viral video had thousands of members of the online community laughing and cracking jokes

A woman shared what she experienced on a taxi in Gauteng. Images: @ntoshntuli / Instagram / BFG Images / Getty Images

Source: UGC

There is never a dull moment when it comes to shared stories about people's trips in a taxi. A woman from Gauteng relayed the bizarre experience she had with another passenger throwing out accusations that had the internet laughing.

From commuter to kidnapper

TikTokker Nontokozo Ntuli took to her account to share that one of the passengers seated at the back allegedly accused her and the other commuters aboard the taxi of kidnapping him. It is not known why he made this accusation.

In the clip, the 'victim' takes a shot of vodka and later climbs out the window, falling to the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nontokozo, who couldn't believe what she had gone through, wrote in her caption with a laugh:

"Yoh, I need a car. This is all just so traumatic."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Taxi drama humours Mzansi

The viral video, which garnered over a million views, had thousands of social media users rushing to the comment section with laughter after seeing the taxi passenger's antics.

TikTokkers couldn't help but laugh at the video. Image: fizkes

Source: Getty Images

@nosii_in_disguise was confused and laughed at the video, writing:

"Wait, the taxi he willingly got on, everyone on it was kidnapping him?"

@zee_manjiya pointed out one of the other passengers:

"The man sitting next to him in a striped shirt couldn’t be bothered."

A humoured @karabolelaka6 spoke about the same man:

"I want to mind my business like the man in the striped shirt. He didn't even bother looking back at the window."

@mbisa_m asked the young woman:

"Haibo manje, why did he get out of the window?"

Nontokozo shared what the man thought and said:

"Uthi we are tsotsis trying to steal him."

@madikgoshi shared with the online community:

"This once happened in a taxi en route to Atteridgeville. We were all in a taxi and forced to spend the whole day at Kalafong Hospital because the driver was holding us hostage as we were witnesses."

@siyabongafortunec laughed and stated to Nontokozo:

"No one would believe you if you didn't record it."

4 Other stories about taxis

In another article, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg woman who was forced to sit with the taxi's door as it was broken.

reported about a Johannesburg woman who was forced to sit with the taxi's door as it was broken. A comical video showed a taxi mysteriously hooked to a municipality cable, with the front of the vehicle and its wheels completely off the ground.

A content creator showed how a Nigerian taxi driver transformed his vehicle into a mobile convenience store. Internet users were impressed with his entrepreneurial spirit.

A local woman travelling from Centurion, Gauteng, showed how a taxi's gear moved at a 180-degree angle. People laughed at the gear's flexibility.

Source: Briefly News