“You’re So Fearless”: Internet Impressed as Man Removes Fierce Snake From Home

Mike Holston, known on the internet as The Real Tarzann, was in South India when he encountered an agitated snake at a person's home

The hissing reptile nearly nipped Mike, who was fortunately quick enough to avoid the venomous bite

Many social media users applauded the animal enthusiast's bravery and shared how scared they would have been

When encountering a snake, it is always best to leave the capturing to the professionals. One such professional impressed online viewers when he bravely caught a fierce reptile.

A terrifying snake removal

Internet personality and animal enthusiast Mike Holston, fondly called 'The Real Tarzann' because of his extraordinary interactions with all types of wildlife, showed that fear wasn't an option upon his meeting with a snake in a backyard in South India.

On Mike's Instagram account, a video showed how he demonstrated bravery, not even flinching when the hissing snake was centimetres away from nabbing his arm.

The clip then cut to the reptile slithering towards the camera as Mike quickly grabbed its head before it had a chance to strike him, or anyone, again.

Watch the nail-biting Instagram video here.

Snake removal stuns the internet

Many members of the online community slithered their way to the comment section to commend the man for his bravery, while other social media users shared how frightened they would have been if they were in the scary situation.

After seeing the snake strike, @olanmoveforward1702 laughed and said:

"That first attack knocked my heart out."

@zikofafrica_geniuscutebloke feared for Mike's life and wrote:

"Please, at least wear gloves."

@bigdeejae stated in the comment section:

"You're so fearless. There's no way!"

@joeriosstamford shared their thoughts with the public:

"This guy is the animal whisperer. Animals of all types gravitate towards him."

After hearing the sound and seeing what came from the snake after Mike tried to grab it, @sadmki_32 laughed and asked:

"Is that snake suffering from diarrhoea?"

@danny.lucie confessed in the comments:

"I couldn’t watch while holding the phone."

@felix.flex asked Mike with humour:

"Did this beast recognise you or what, man? Will it be more aggressive with some other person trying to pull this stunt on it, say me, for example? Will it be this calm with me if I were the one trying to catch it?"

An impressed @chynolivia told the online community:

"The person filming this is so brave. The moment that snake started heading to the camera, I would have been gone."

