A local snake catcher showed incredible bravery as he captured a dangerous Cape cobra from an office environment while casually wearing flip-flops

The highly venomous reptile was successfully captured using specialized tools after it was spotted hiding behind curtains, preventing what could have been a dangerous encounter for office workers

South Africans were left amazed at the snake catcher's calmness during the dangerous operation, with many praising his expertise while others expressed their fears

A man shared a video showing how he captured a Cape cobra from an office. Images: @most_dangerous_job and Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A video of a professional snake catcher removing a Cape cobra from an office has left South Africans both amazed and terrified.

Content creator @most_dangerous_job, who regularly posts videos of his snake-catching business, shared footage of a daring Cape cobra capture at an office building. In the video, the brave professional can be seen using his snake-catching tool to extract the deadly reptile from behind some curtains carefully.

With remarkable composure, he lifts and carries the venomous snake away to safely contain it before relocating it to a more suitable habitat. Office workers can be heard gathering in the background, getting a closer look at the dangerous cobra that could have potentially attacked any one of them had it not been spotted in time.

Watch the TikTok video below.

More on Cape cobras

The Cape cobra is one of South Africa's deadliest snakes with poison that can kill. These scary reptiles live in many different places across southern Africa, from dry grasslands to shrubby areas and even deserts. They come in different colours, some are bright yellow, others are brown, and some can even be black.

Cape cobras hunt during the day and eat almost anything they can catch, which is why they're extra dangerous when they end up in homes or offices where people work and live.

One gent shared a clip of how he captured a Cape cobra successfully while wearing flip-flops. Images: @most_dangerous_job

South Africans react to the casual cobra capture

@Nkosi_B questioned the frequency of these encounters:

"Why cape cobra so famous? I've watched 6 of your videos and it's only cape cobra."

@most_dangerous_job revealed the staggering statistics:

"Caught a total of 908 snakes for 2024 and cape cobras was 688 of that total."

@Mandy_Store criticized the handling technique:

"He is not handling this too well he couldn't have bitten him."

@most_dangerous_job challenged the critic:

"I caught a total of 908 snakes for 2024 and cape cobras was 688 of that total, show me your handling video's please."

@mizunderstoodterribly defended the catcher:

"I have the utmost respect for you and all you do. People that are saying silly things, have not been following you or other snake catchers. Your calmness also helps keep the snakes calm. Thank you!!!"

@annscott67 expressed fear:

"You are so casual, not scared...I was striking in St Franvis Bay..😭😭😭"

@Bhungane praised the catcher's composure:

"SA has Men... then SA Has you because my Brother why are you so Calm and Casual 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

Other dangerous snake encounters

Briefly News recently reported on experienced snake rescuer Nick Evans who captured a small but feisty black mamba with serious attitude that tried escaping in a surprising way, leaving South Africans amazed by the tiny reptile's determination.

Western Cape snake handler Eduanne Niemand showed incredible skill in capturing a venomous Cape cobra during an unexpected crisis in an elderly couple's home, causing mixed reactions from viewers online.

A massive 2.5-meter black mamba was caught inside a home for the third time in just 4 years, leaving experts concerned about why these deadly reptiles keep returning to the same property.

