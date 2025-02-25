A video of a black mamba caught in a house is making rounds on social media leaving online users stunned

The footage gained massive traction online and many people flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

In a shocking and rare turn of events, a 2.5-meter-long black mamba was discovered inside a someone's home in Westville area.

A massive black mamba was caught in a house, leaving South Africans stunned. Image: Craig Cordier and Westend61/ Getty Images

Massive 2.5m black mamba caught in house, 3rd in 4 years

The clip of the snake has gained massive traction online leaving many people in stunned. According the post shared by Facebook user Nick Evans who is also a snake rescuer shared with his viewers how it is the third snake that he has caught in the same property in four years.

The black mamba, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, was safely captured by a wildlife expert after it slithered its way into the house, causing panic and concern among the residents. The incident took place in a suburban area known for its proximity to natural wildlife habitats, where snakes such as the black mamba are not uncommon.

Black mambas are known for their speed and aggression, making them one of the most feared snakes in the region. A bite from a black mamba can lead to death within hours if not treated with antivenom, which makes it vital for locals to stay alert in areas known to harbor these snakes.

Despite the fear and danger that come with these encounters, the snake catcher was able to safely relocate the massive black mamba back into its natural habitat, far from human settlements

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to black mamba video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts saying:

Maurice Grove said:

"Nice, but did I miss the removal of the 2.5m Mamba? Yes this one is a beauty, and not to be taken lightly, but the measurements seems a bit off."

Chantal Motilall added:

"This man is so chilled! What a legend!"

Sadha Govender wrote:

"You handle it with finesse God given talent."

Shabeer Ahmed Cassimjee expressed:

"Wow that's huge. Only Nick and Carla can make this look so easy. God protect both of you. Awesome video."

Carolina Van Heerden commented:

"That's a big one well done Nick and Carla you 2 are champs keep up the good work and God bless."

Lynn Fisher shared:

"That's a big catch!! Nice job!"

A massive black mamba was caught in a house for the third time in a row. Image: Mint Images

What to do when faced with a snake

When encountering a snake, it's crucial to remain calm and not panic. Avoid handling the snake yourself and call professional help if necessary.

According to Rentokil, here are the following steps an individual should take when they come into close contact with a snake:

Evacuate your family, pets, elderly, and young by keeping them away. If the snake is trapped in tight spaces, seek professional help immediately. Avoid sudden movements that might startle the snake and move slowly in the opposite direction. If a snake bite occurs, seek medical attention and keep the person calm while waiting for help. Remembering the snake's appearance can help identify potential poisoning risks.

3 Massive snakes that stunned SA

Briefly News previously reported that an online post showed a massive snake making its way up branches, leaving many jaws on the floor.

An online user shared a video on his account showing what he described to be a black mamba.

A dramatic encounter between a dog and a snake has left the internet buzzing after a tense faceoff was caught on camera.

