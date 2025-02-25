“Why Is It Walking?”: Video of Massive Black Mamba Gives SA Chills

A TikTokker shared an interesting video of a black mamba travelling vertically through a dry and bushy area

The person taking a video of the slithering snake stood metres away as the reptile disappeared from sight

Thousands of members of the online community expressed their surprise after seeing the snake and joked that it was one of their family members

A "walking" snake shocked internet users. Images: LaylaBird, Craig Cordier

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to snakes, many people are used to seeing the reptile slithering on the ground as it travels. However, some people were surprised to see a snake "walking" as it moved from one destination to the other.

Massive snake caught on camera

The TikTokker The Cheetah King, who shared he was Nambian, shared a video on his account showing what he described to be a black mamba using possibly one-third of the bottom of its body to slither on the ground while the two-thirds remained vertical in the air.

While it was not mentioned where the video was shot, the snake travelled in a bushy area and disappeared into the greenery, with the person filming taking caution by being metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Tall snake stuns the internet

Tens of thousands of social media users headed to the viral video's comment section. Some debated that it was not a black mamba but rather a cobra, while others joked that it was an ex or relative. A few other app users shared how scared they were to see the snake moving about upright.

The clip of the snake scared a few online users. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

A frightened @aribaariba81 asked with a crying face emoji:

"Why is it walking?"

@_fumani humorously told the public:

"That's my mother-in-law. She has been missing for days now."

Filled with fear, @kauhepa1 shared with the online community:

"It wasn't necessary for me to see this video at 2.55am! I had to close my window immediately and make sure there was nothing under my bed. Yoh."

@rachelhopewell wrote in the comment section:

"This is my worst nightmare as someone who grew up and lives in vegetation and a climate like this."

@kekeitly stated with a laugh:

"That's not a black mamba, guys. That's my ex minding his own business."

@leezaida humorously said:

"Cameraman, we like the video, but we can't see properly. Go closer next time, please."

4 Other Briefly News stories about snakes

In another article, a man from Durban accidentally picked up a venomous snake, which bit one of his fingers. A hospital turned him down after seeing his injuries.

A video showed a massive snake climbing a tree at an unknown location. Internet users were surprised to see the reptile's large size.

In January, South Africans shared their disbelief after a man showed that he found a live snake in a tray of eggs he bought from a local store.

A South African woman shared a controversial story about sleeping with a black mamba to maintain her wealth, which people found to be an evil ritual.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News