A TikTok video left social media users in disbelief after a man discovered a live snake inside a tray of eggs he had just purchased

The clip worried many online users who were concerned for their lives, wondering how the reptile got inside the pack

Social media users were both terrified, with many asking for the name of the grocery store to avoid buying eggs from them

A content creation page showed off a snake hiding inside a pack of eggs. Credit: Fizkez / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A routine grocery run turned into a nightmare when a man unknowingly brought home a slithery surprise that was sitting comfortably inside a pack of eggs.

A content creation page shared a TikTok video under the handle @phezukwabo1 showing a snake curled up inside an egg tray, leaving social media users stunned and horrified.

A tray of eggs containing a big surprise

The clip shows a 30-pack of eggs placed on top of a washing machine in a house. The caption reveals that the eggs were bought at a popular grocery store in the West of Johannesburg, Ruimsig earlier in the afternoon.

As the camera zooms in on the slightly opened tray, a snake can be seen resting between the eggs, blending in with the cartoon's colour.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with fear

The clip dent chills down the spines of many social media users, with some demanding to know the name of the grocery store to avoid similar incidents. Some admitted they had a newfound fear of eggs and others shared similar incidents of finding snakes inside eggs.

A woman detailed how his brother-in-law was astonished after finding a reptile inside food. Credit: Sabrina Bracher

Source: Getty Images

User @cool kat said:

"New fear unlocked."

User @kgabiosike asked:

"Hey wena, which store? Ruimsig is our area, save us hle 😳😳."

User @Winnie commented:

"New phobia established 😩."

User @mashugu added:

"That time I also bought eggs yesterday 😭😭."

User @Reratiloe Sekoto shared:

"That once happened to us😭 got the tray in Pretoria from the supermarket with the blue rewards card."

User @kennykwaso

"That's scary I say."

Source: Briefly News