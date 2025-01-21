“Mr Teddy Came to Life”: Snake Rescuer Finds Black Mamba in Stuffed Toy Bear

Nick Evans, a snake handler based in KwaZulu-Natal, shared that he found a black mamba in Reservoir Hills

The snake, found in a Wendy house, comically hid itself in a stuffed teddy bear, causing the toy to move

Members of the online community applauded Nick's work, while others couldn't believe where he found the reptile

Snake rescuer Nick Evans shared that he had caught a black mamba that made itself comfortable in a teddy bear. Images: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer / Facebook, SBenitez / Getty Images

The new year had barely begun, and renowned snake rescuer Nick Evans was already back in action.

This time, his call to duty led him to an unusual discovery - a snake cleverly hidden inside a child's toy.

Nick Evans catches a black mamba

In a Facebook post, the KwaZulu-Natal-based snack handler shared with app users that after rescuing a night adder in a passageway in Westville, he and his team headed to Reservoir Hills to remove a black mamba that hid in a Wendy house used for storage.

Nick shared in his post:

"We located the mamba on a TV behind an old teddy bear. To our entertainment, the mamba moved into the teddy bear. The back, where the stuffing goes, was open. With the mamba's head inside, Mr Teddy came to life, moving around."

While there was no video of the movement, Nick showed a photo of the reptile and the stuffed toy.

Take a look at the Facebook picture below:

Nick Evans gave people a look at the black mamba that played hide-and-seek. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

Mzansi applauds Nick Evans

Some social media users appreciated Nick's work, while others found it comical that the slithering snake decided to make the teddy bear a place of comfort.

Referring to the popular animated Pixar film, Serina Pillay, who claimed the black mamba entered her home, laughed and said:

"Toy Story. Thank you, Nick, for coming out on Saturday. We are so relieved now that he's been safely removed."

Johannes Ziffer wrote in the comment section:

"This is the stuff horror movies are made of."

Rita Naidoo added with a laugh:

"Imagine if no one saw the snake go inside and watched this teddy moving."

After seeing Nick's post, Marlene Bartlett commented:

"Now I'm picturing a mamba-possessed teddy."

Charmaine D Saunders shared with app users:

"The teddy was not amused."

Joanne Clarke de Freitas said to Nick:

"It must have been quite a sight. Keep us posted on your series details."

