Nick Evans came to the rescue of a terrified woman who was faced by a black mamba in her home

The snake had sadly already gotten to the lady’s bird but Nick managed to get it before it got anything else

Chantelle Erasmus shared with Briefly News what went down in her time of absolute panic

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One woman faced her biggest fear recently when she encountered a black mamba snake in her home. Having a huge fear of snakes, the poor lady was traumatised.

Chantelle Erasmus was faced by her biggest fear and Nick Evans rescued her. Image: Facebook / Chantelle Erasmus

Source: Facebook

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans has saved the lives of many, and this woman was lucky enough to remember him in her time of need.

Nick took to his Facebook page to share the story of how the woman called him in a panic to come to get a black mamba that had killed her bird and almost her dog.

Despite losing their feathered baby, the people were understanding and just happy that Nick got the snake.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“The bird's owners were quite understanding, seeming to acknowledge this sad situation was perhaps part of the territory of living in a very bushy area in Africa.”

Inside scoop from the terrified woman who encountered the snake

Briefly News got in contact with the woman who faced the deadly snake. Her name is Chantelle Erasmus and she explained what went down the moment when she saw the snake. She explained it to be “something you only see in movies.”

“Honestly, I was absolutely petrified. I have had a big phobia of snakes since young and I am so scared of them. Well, I first tried calling my husband who wasn't answering and then I somehow remembered I had Nick's number. It was a rather emotional experience trying to make a call, shaking and trying to keep an eye on it, while trying to get my boerboel out the way and out the house.”

Nick Evans catches massive 2.3m black mamba in Durban hardware shop, owner grateful for successful rescue

In related news, Briefly News reported that the hot KwaZulu-Natal sun is out in full force this summer and that means the snakes are out to play.

Popular snake catcher, Nick Evans was recently called out to capture a large black mamba that found its way into a hardware store in Umlazi Township, Durban.

It’s said that the owner and employees walked in and noticed a large, shed snake skin above the till area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News