A woman captured the moment two older gentlemen took part in a viral TikTok dance challenge

The men, who wore their church uniforms as they did the choreography, entertained the crowd in front of them and online

Thousands of social media users headed to the comment section to share their two cents on the two men's dance moves

These mkhulus showed off their dance moves, becoming viral sensations. Images: @yangazantsi

Source: TikTok

Two grandfathers showed they had a few dancing tricks up their sleeves when participating in a social media dance challenge.

Taking to her TikTok account, @yangazantsi uploaded a clip of two older gentlemen in church regalia showing off their dance moves to one of the popular social media app's viral trends.

The men executed the choreography for the Mkhukhu dance challenge in front of a crowd. The challenge required them to raise their arms and knock the sides of their hands together as they turned around.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to mkhulus dancing at church

@yangazantsi's video grabbed millions of people's attention. Some also rushed to their keyboards to provide commentary on the gentlemen's attempt to do the viral dance challenge.

@makabafana01 laughed and said:

"At least now they will understand why we came back home in the morning."

@zimkhitha.matt_ jokingly added in the comments:

"The third money basket will be a tip for the priest."

@elaine13620 enjoyed the viral clip and wrote:

"Yes, Uncles! Your young spirit is priceless. Love your moves."

Speaking about a local dancing TikTok influencer, @jamagenaro laughed and said:

"I blame Chad Jones' parents. Now, every mkhulu wants to dance."

@khxnya told members of the online community:

"This is why my granny doesn’t miss a church service."

Mkhulu dances with a beer can on his head

In a related article, Briefly News also reported a video of an older man living his best life at a wedding, dancing with a beer can on his head.

TikTok user Marcus shared the video showing the mkhulu’s impressive balancing and dance skills. The people of Mzansi called him 'Sunnyboy' and claimed the man was only out there to have fun, which they were there for.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News