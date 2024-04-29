A woman took part in the viral Mkhukhu TikTok dance challenge created by DJ KMAT

The video had many social media users rushing to the comment section to praise the woman on her dance moves

Although she posted the video well after the release of the dance challenge, netizens still thought she had mastered the choreography

A woman nailed the viral Mkhukhu TikTok dance challenge. Image: @thereal_kaymedusa/TikTok, @kaymedusa_sa/Instagram

A local woman recently participated in a TikTok dance challenge that impressed many app users.

Kayla Peters, who uses the handle @thereal_kaymedusa, hopped onto the popular song MKK by rising star DJ KMAT featuring CowBoii, Djygubzin.live and Ranger.

Using the choreography created by the DJ, Kayla, who also notes that she is an internationally qualified somatologist, captioned her post:

"I'm late, I know."

Although Kayla considers her participation in the trend late, the video is quickly reaching half a million views.

Watch Kayla take to the streets to give her take on the dance in the video below:

Mzansi impressed by woman's dance moves

Many TikTokkers took to Kayla's comment section and showered her with compliments.

Although Kayla thought she was late, @tina_van_wyk assured her:

"Better late than never! You still ATE."

@jay_leroux_0 also commented:

"No such thing as late, sis! You ate."

Amazed by Kayla's talents, @dingani wrote:

"You are on fire, girl. I love your energy."

Expressing their love, @leslieanne7 commented on the video:

"I just love you, girl. You can dance."

Confident in Kayla's dance moves, @claasenlloydie said:

"I somehow knew this dance belonged to you. Nailed it."

Woman's attempt at TikTok dance challenge amuses netizens

In March, Briefly News shared that a young woman's attempt at the Tshwala Bam TikTok dance challenge left netizens in stitches.

A clip posted by @irizzzy on the video platform shows the young lady standing in the dining room with her dog behind her as she tries to show off her dance moves.

In her caption, the woman said that only God would forgive the people who made the dance look simple and that she had been attempting to ace the moves since the morning.

