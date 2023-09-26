DJ KMAT has shared a TikTok video of her and Murdah Bongz dancing together at the DStv Delicious Festival

The sizzling performance trended on social media and got Mzansi people talking about their onstage chemistry

Viewers could not get enough of their fire dance moves jamming to an amapiano song in front of the crowd

Murdah Bongz and DJ KMAT performed a lit dance at the DStv Delicious Festival. Image: @murdahbongz and kmat_dj

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz's mesmerising dance moves have once again taken social media by storm, solidifying his status as a legendary performer.

A rising music producer known as DJ KMAT, recently surprised fans by sharing a TikTok video of herself and Murdah dancing together at the DStv Delicious Festival.

Mörda and DJ KMAT trend

The duo flawlessly executed an impromptu dance duet to the hit song Wena Wa Pallwa by Jimmy Maradona, Mellow & Sleazy, and Quay Music.

Their electrifying clip quickly circulated online gathering thousands of views. It ignited discussions across Mzansi about the undeniable chemistry displayed in front of a hyped crowd.

SA wowed by dance moves

The footage sparked a range of reactions from the South Africans who swooned over their moves.

See the video below:

TikTokkers bring up Murdah and Zinhle's marriage

Some viewers said the dance was respectful, considering that Murdah is married to DJ Zinhle. Others who fear the effects of mjolo hoped that Zinhle won’t get bricked by the 24-year-old musician from Pretoria.

Read some of the comments below"

@yandie779 stated:

"Istina esizoqhuma la."

user3222343241619 posted:

"Ngithi we Zinhle. "

@i_am_rebah said:

"They are both dancing at a safe distance, very respectful. "

@a.msholozii commented:

"This is how you dance with someone's husband."

@simphiwe_n wrote:

"Lol, they are not allowed to look this cute together."

@cfinnese29 mentioned:

"I like how Mörda keeps his distance whilst being professional. Now that’s a respectful married man. "

@user9315028384916 added:

"Doubt it's the split, it's most probably mjolo noZinhle. uMjolo sometimes increases your value as a person."

@kaymo424 commented:

"These two were made for each other ain't no way."

