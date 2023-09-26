South Africans are growing tired of Murdah Bongz's dance moves, with the former Black Motion member receiving criticism for his performance at the DStv Delicious Festival

Despite being known for his exceptional dance skills, fans felt that his recent show lacked his usual energy and innovation

Social media reactions were divided, with some praising his moves, while others urged him to come up with fresh dance routines, as they found his old ones to be monotonous

It seems like South Africans are getting tired of DJ Zinhle's husband Murdah Bongz's dance moves. The former one-half of Black Motion was recently roasted after his set at the DStv Delicious Festival.

Murdah Bongz failed to impress fans with his performance at the DStv Delicious Festival. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz roasted for his dance moves

There is no denying that Murdah Bongz is a talented entertainer. The star has been praised several times for setting stages on fire with his unmatched dance skills.

Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mahosana was among the stars who graced the stage at the just-ended DStv Delicious Festival. Many felt the hitmaker did not give his best at the show.

Reacting to a video shared on Twitter by the popular page MDN News, fans said the star should work on getting new moves because the old ones are now boring.

Mzansi reacts to viral video of Murdah Bongz's dance moves

The video left social media divided. Some fans said they were feeling the star's moves while many noted that he needs to improve.

@uMaster_Sandz said:

"I love his dance moves they just a whole vibe."

@chiefoman wrote:

"Murdah bongs has been doing the same moves for years now "

@zenzo99815279 added:

"The boy got to pay some bills and build house hard to be mn."

@E_Thokozile added:

"This guy is such an entertainer !! That James Brown one-leg shimmy took me out ."

@alicerntsinyi said:

"Gained too much weight."

