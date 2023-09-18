A viral throwback video featuring DJ Black Coffee and former Black Motion members, Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana and Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane, dancing together on stage is trending

The video has gained attention and mixed reactions, with many expressing nostalgia for the time when Murdah Bongz and Smol were part of Black Motion

DJ Black Coffee's impressive dance moves in the video have garnered admiration from fans, making it a trending topic

A throwback video of DJ Black Coffee and the former Black Motion getting down on stage has gone viral on social media. The trending clip shows the Grammy Award-winning DJ and music producer alongside the former band members dancing on stage.

A video of DJ Black Coffee and Black Motion dancing has gone viral. Image: @realblackcoffee and @realblackmotion

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee dances with Black Motion

DJ Black Coffee may look reserved, but he can groove for days. A video of the star getting down on stage alongside former Black Motion members Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana and Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane has resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video shared by the popular Twitter page MDN News has received mixed reactions from social media users. Many said they miss the days when Murdah Bongz and Smol were still members of Black Motion.

Mzansi reacts to video of Black Coffee and Black Motion dancing

The viral video caused a stir online. Many people couldn't get enough of the legendary DJ Black Coffee's killer dance moves.

@kelemontle said:

"The last Music is King I attended ♥️"

@Sifisov1 wrote:

"The legendary Black Coffee."

@zenzo99815279 commented:

"Women have destroyed kings and real man that's why never get women involved in your business."

