International Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee rubbed shoulders with some of Hollywood's A-listers

They all gathered to celebrate US rapper and producer Swizz Beatz's 45th birthday at his home

DJ Black Coffee then flew to Ibiza to attend more gigs, proving how booked and busy he is

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

After mingling with the A-listers at Swizz Beatz's birthday, Black Coffee jetted to Ibiza for another gig. Image: @realblackcoffee, @aliciakeys

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee is one booked and busy star. He recently celebrated the birthday of US rapper and producer Swizz Beatz at home with his wife, Alicia Keys and friends.

Black Coffee sets the mood at Swizz Beatz's birthday party

The famed music producer celebrated his 45th birthday at his home and had the who's who in music and entertainment attend. One of his esteemed guests was Black Coffee, who set the mood with his fire set.

The DJ shared some of the images taken from that night on his Instagram Stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Grammy winner Black Coffee jets off to Ibiza

Proving how hot and in demand he really is, Black Coffee jetted off to Ibiza right after the party.

He shared a picture of him standing next to his private jet and captioned the image:

"Back to it."

The DJ is a certified globetrotter who always travels the world and gives his international fans a taste of his unique South African trend.

Here are images of his gig in Mykonos, Greece.

Alicia Keys celebrates her husband's birthday

Alicia Keys penned a message to her husband, Swizz Beatz, and shared a cute picture of them.

"Happy Born Day to the one whose sun I orbit!! There’s nothing we can’t do. This year is going to be transformative! You are absolutely out of this world!‼ Forever yours, and forever by your side!"

Swizz Beatz thanked his wife for giving him the time of his life.

"You went crazyyyyyyyyyyyy, thanks for the besttttttt time every wowwww. Love you beyond life. Thank you."

Black Coffee excludes Zakes Bantwini from his Madison Square Garden gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, netizens dragged Black Coffee for excluding Zakes Bantwini from his Madison Square Garden gig.

Black Coffee has teamed up with Castle Lite for an exclusive send-off party for his local fans who won't be able to go to New York.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News