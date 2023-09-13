Funny man Trevor Noah has opened up about the challenges he faced as the host of the American talk show The Daily Show

He opened the lid during an interview with Clement Manyathela on the radio station 702 about being a foreigner and loneliness

Trevor, who is currently on a stand-up comedy tour in the country, was defended by some South Africans who thought he was still funny despite the culture change

Trevor Noah has opened up about the challenges he faced as a foreigner in a country when he started 'The Daily Show'.

Award-winning children's book author Trevor Noah has had his fair share of loneliness despite his fame and success as an international star.

Trevor Noah gets candid with Clement Manyathela

The comedian shared during an interview on 702's The Clement Manyathela Show about his early days after landing The Daily Show gig:

“I don’t think it was eight years of incredible success. There were a few years of struggling, which is part of the journey.

“It was very lonely. It was lonely because I came in very much as an outsider. People were complaining about my accent.

"When I first got to the US I would spend maybe, at the peak, 18 hours a day working.”

The Daily Show gets nominated for 7 Emmys

Despite the challenges while trying to find his feet in a foreign country, his hard work paid off before he said goodbye to the show after eight years.

He celebrated the show's success with an appreciation post on Instagram, thanking the production team, the awards body and the channels that aired his show.

Mzansi went crazy after news of the prestigious nomination, showering the man with praise and good luck wishes.

Mzansi debates on Trevor Noah's sense of humour

In a previous Briefly News report, the comedian was a hot topic for discussion as South Africans reviewed his sense of humour since his Trevor Noah Live in SA tour.

Netizens were split in half, debating if he could make Mzansi laugh the way he used to before he moved to the States. One person advocated and said what makes a comedian funny is relatable content with his audience.

