Award-winning author Trevor Noah has dropped dates for his second book, Into the Uncut Grass

He proudly said it was a book readable by people of all ages

His first book, Born A Crime, won Book of the Year at the SA Book Awards

South African-born A-Lister, Trevor Noah has added another accomplishment to his hall of fame. He is releasing a book in October.

Trevor Noah has announced that ‘Into the Uncut Grass’ will be released in October. Images: @Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify, @Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah announces his second book, Into the Uncut Grass

The comedian announced on social media that he will be releasing his second book that is all-ages friendly in October, saying:

"I’ve always wanted to write a book for all ages and I’m really excited to announce 'Into The Uncut Grass' will be out 31 October!"

Here is the post below:

Social media reactions to Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah

His followers flooded his post with congratulatory messages and enquiries:

@GrammarPurist promised:

"Perfect. I’ll order a couple dozen and give them to kids instead of candy while they trick-or-treat and tell them Trevor said candy is bad."

@AshLightstone had a question:

"Good luck, Trevor. I hope it does really well! Are your friends at Penguin open to considering other SA writers?"

@ohthreeone had plans for the book:

"Wow, I'm going to get my students to redesign your book covers. It should be fun..."

@samianerd said:

"Wow, congratulations...waiting to read this. Your memoir is really heart-warming. Lots of love!"

Trevor Noah's Born A Crime wins Book of the Year

His first book, Born A Crime won Book of the Year in 2020 at the 20th SA Book Awards, the Sunday World reported.

His kiddies version of the book, Born A Crime: and Other Stories, was also recognised:

"Writing a book was a very scary experience but turning the book into a book specifically for kids was even more scary because children have a very short attention span if your book is boring."

