Trevor Noah's biography: ethnicity, nationality, family, career and net worth

Trevor Noah is a television host, author, and comedian who overcame many odds to become one of the top comedians in the world. He is best known for hosting Comedy Central's satirical news programme, The Daily Show. Many people are curious about his life. Trevor Noah's biography lets you discover more about his personal life and career.

The comedian attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah's biography tells the story of a young man who defied many odds and rose from grass to grace. He grew up under harsh conditions during apartheid and is now one of the top comedians and media personalities globally.

Profile summary

Full name Trevor Noah Gender Male Date of birth 20th February 1984 Age 38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence Los Angeles and New York, United States of America Nationality South African Ethnicity Swiss-German-Xhosa Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11¼" Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Ex-girlfriends Dani Gabriel, Jordyn Taylor, and Minka Kelly Father Robert Mother Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah Alma mater Maryvale College Profession Comedian, author, and television host Instagram @trevornoah Twitter @Trevornoah Facebook @Trevor Noah

Who is Trevor Noah?

Trevor Noah is a respected comedian, author, and television host. He is known for his sense of humour. He is the incumbent host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central.

How old is Trevor Noah?

The comedian is 38 years old as of 2022. He was born on 20th February 1984, and his Zodiac sign is Pisces.

The comedian speaks onstage at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah's origin

The comedian is from South Africa. He was born in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. He was raised in the black township of Soweto by his mother and grandmother.

What nationality is Noah Trevor?

The comedian's nationality is South African. He is based in the United States of America. Although he has all the legal documents to be in America, he is not an American citizen.

Can Trevor Noah speak Afrikaans?

The comedian is multi-lingual and can speak Afrikaans fluently. He also speaks English, Southern Sotho, Xhosa, Zulu, Tsonga, Tswana, and a bit of German.

What is Trevor Noah's ethnicity?

The comedian has mixed ancestry, i.e. Swiss-German-Xhosa. His father, Robert, is of Swiss-German ethnicity. On the other hand, Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah, his mother, is a Xhosa woman.

Early years

Trevor Noah was born to parents from different races during apartheid, when this was illegal. As a result, his parents hid his ethnicity and avoided being seen with him in public.

He was raised in a Roman Catholic household and would go to church every Sunday. In 1992, his mother married Ngisaveni Abel Shingange and was blessed with two children, Andrew and Isaac.

Shingange abused the comedian and his mother. Patricia divorced him in 1996 and later married Sfiso Khoza. When her ex-husband got wind of her new relationship, he shot her.

She survived the shooting with minor injuries. Trevor confronted Shingange about the incident. Shingange threatened his life. As a result, he relocated from South Africa to Los Angeles, United States of America.

The comedian speaks during the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. Photo: @Nicholas Kamm/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Where did Trevor Noah go to school?

The comedian went to Maryvale College Primary School, a private Roman Catholic institution, for his basic education.

What high school did Trevor Noah go to? The comedian went to Maryvale College High School in South Africa.

When did Trevor Noah graduate high school? It is not clear the year he graduated, but it was in the 1990s.

Did Trevor Noah go to college?

Trevor Noah's educational background details show he went to Maryvale College in Johannesburg. This private institution offers primary and secondary education.

He did not pursue higher education in this institution. Trevor Noah's qualifications show he does not have a university degree yet.

Career

Trevor started his career as an actor in South Africa. He later hosted a radio show called Noah's Ark on Gauteng's YFM.

He discovered comedy by chance while at a bar with a friend and cousin. Together, they heckled the comedian, who dared him to come on stage. Although scared, he took the dare and discovered he could make people laugh.

Between 2004 and 2006, the comedian hosted a children's show on SABC2. He also hosted a sports show on SABC 1. In 2011, he relocated to the United States of America.

What are Trevor Noah's accomplishments?

Since moving to America, the comedian has achieved a lot, including hosting numerous standup comedy shows. Some of his career-related accomplishments are listed below.

In early 2012, he became the first South African stand-up comedian to appear on The Tonight Show .

. In May 2013, he became the first South African to appear on Late Show with David Letterman .

. In November 2013, he was a panellist on the Channel 4 game show 8 Out of 10 Cats.

He became a recurring contributor on The Daily Show in December 2014.

in December 2014. On 28th September 2015, he became the host of The Daily Show , taking over from Jon Stewart. he hosts the show to date.

, taking over from Jon Stewart. he hosts the show to date. In April 2017, he started developing a talk show for Jordan Klepper. The show premiered in September that year and ran for one season.

In 2018, he launched an international production and distribution company called Day Zero Productions.

Acting

Besides making people laugh, Trevor has eight acting credits, as listed below.

Title Year Role Ekhaya: A Family Chronicle 1997 Jakes Isidingo 2002 Teen at a party Taka Takata 2011 Pilo Mad Buddies 2012 Bookie Nashville 2017 Self Black Panther 2018 Griot (voice) American Vandal 2018 Self Coming 2 America 2021 Totatsi Bibinyana

Trevor Noah's YouTube channel

The comedian has an eponymous channel created on 20th October 2006. The channel has over 3.35 million subscribers and over 249 million views. He uses the platform to post his comedy.

In May 2016, The Daily Show started a channel called The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The channel has over 10 million subscribers. Fans of the show can catch episodes they missed on this platform.

Authorship

In November 2016, the comedian published his memoir, Born a Crime. The book was a New York Times Bestseller. In 2018, he collaborated with The Daily Show writing staff to release The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library. The book comprises hundreds of tweets by the former American president.

Merch

The comedian has an official website where fans can buy branded merchandise. They can also purchase tickets for his shows on the site.

Is Trevor Noah rich?

The comedian and television show host is wealthy. Trevor Noah's net worth is $100 million as of 2022. In September 2017, he signed a lucrative contract extension with Viacom, the company that owns Comedy Central.

After signing the contract, his earnings became significantly higher. He has an annual salary of $16 million.

The comedian attends the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: @Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Is Trevor Noah in a relationship?

The comedian is single at the moment. Until May 2022, Trevor Noah's girlfriend was actress Minka Kelly. The two started dating in 2020. Shortly after the relationship went public, the two were seen house-hunting in Los Angeles.

The relationship ended in May 2021 before they moved in together. The duo reunited in June 2021 and were reportedly together until May 2022. They had an amicable breakup.

Between 2015 and 2018, the comedian dated singer Jordyn Taylor who first caught his attention while performing at one of his comedy shows. Between 2014 and 2015, Trevor dated physiotherapist Dani Gabriel. Dani accompanied him on his comedy tours during the period.

How tall is Trevor Noah?

The comedian is 5' 11¼" or 181 centimetres tall and weighs about 170 pounds or 171 kilograms. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

The comedian cut off all kinds of sugar and refined carbohydrates from his diet, leading to improved energy levels and alertness.

J. K. Rowling, Roald Dahl, Dr. Seuss, and Joseph Opio are his favourite writers.

His mother named him Trevor after her favourite celebrity, John Travolta.

DJ Black Coffee, AKA, Brenda Fassie, and Culoe De Song are his favourite South African artists.

He appeared in Time magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2018.

He hosted the 2021 and 2022 Grammy Award ceremonies.

He has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD),

He wrote two versions of his memoir. The original version contained some profanity, so he wrote an adapted version that children could read the book.

If you love comedy, you definitely know Trevor Noah. We hope Trevor Noah's biography has made you learn more about this talented comedian and television show host recognised globally.

