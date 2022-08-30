Who is Thobani Nzuza? Age, child, wife, parents, career, house, profiles

When Thobani Nzuza started learning the art of dramatising a little over a year ago, it was hard seeing that he grew up in a home where so much was expected of him as a boy. Yet, fast forward to about twelve years later, not only has he made a name for himself in the South African movie industry, but he has delved into singing and acting his way into millions of rands.

Thobani Nzuza is popularly known for different professions as he is an acclaimed vocalist, actor, playwright, dancer, and movie director. Although he is barely ten years in the industry, he has gotten several nominations for his works and has won a few. Nonetheless, he likes to keep his privacy even though it is apparent that his years of walking down the South African streets unrecognised are over.

Thobani Nzuza profile and bio summary

Full name Thobani Dlomo Nzuza Gender Male Date of birth 4th May 1993 Age 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Umlazi township in KwaZulu- Natal, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black but mostly shaved off Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 6 School King Shaka High School College/University Community Arts Center; Durban University of Technology Profession Vocalist, actor, playwright, dancer, and film director Net worth R34 million Instagram @thobani_nzuza1

Where was Thobani Nzuza born?

Thobani Dlomo is a South African playwright born in Umlazi, a township located in the KwaZulu- Natal region of South Africa.

When was Thobani Nzuza born?

The actor was born on 4th May 1993. A single mother raised him after his father was deceased. Although he never had it easy, Thobani made sure he became the man everyone would be proud of.

How old is Thobani Nzuza?

Thobani Nzuza (aged 29 in 2022) has not revealed much about his parents' identity but is confirmed that they shared seven children. The actor is the only male child and has six sisters.

He attended King Shaka high school and matriculated in 2011. Afterwards, he received a bachelor of arts degree in drama from the Durban University of Technology in 2016.

Career

The history of Nzuza's sojourn into the world of entertainment, specifically becoming an actor, dates back to 2010. This was when he started learning drama by attending classes at the Community Arts Center. Before he got out of high school, he was lucky enough to be mentored by Buhle 'Bo' Mlazi, one of the most famous South African artists.

The actor participated in his first stage play while still a student at the Durban University of Technology in 2014. The play, Silencing the Hurricanes was successfully performed in Bangkok. Consequently, it spurred the young aspiring actor to write and direct a stage drama titled Shintsha Guluva.

For his efforts, the actor won the Best Director award, which allowed him to work on other stage dramas such as Secret Valleys of the Great Kings and a one-person play titled Boy Ntulikazi in collaboration with another playwright known as Kagiso Tsimakwane.

This drama registered the actor as one of the best in the game as it helped him to cop several awards in different categories. Some of Nzuza's movie and television shows appearances, apart from his stage acting, include:

DiepCity

Isipho

eHostela

Uzalo

The Black Door

The actor is also a vocalist; you can find some of Thobani Nzuza's songs on music streaming apps.

Personal life

As much as the actor is a popular figure in the entertainment industry, he tries to keep a low profile in his private life, but it can be confirmed that there is no one with the title of Thobani Nzuza's wife at the moment.

Who Thobani Nzuza's child is has not been confirmed, although some sources claim that he has a child whose mother's identity is unknown. He often shares a picture of himself and a boy on his Instagram page.

While passing comments about the demise of his grandmother, the actor claimed that the grandma used to tease him by insisting that he has no child because he frolics with women older than him. However, Thobani Nzuza has debunked that claim and said that his movie character was mistaken for who he is in real life.

Thobani Nzuza's real-life personality wants nothing to do with older women. Yet, he was once linked to having a romantic relationship with Lungelo Mpangase, the same woman who was his loving partner in the eHostela television series.

Net worth

The actor's estimated financial value is unconfirmed. Though not much is known about Thobani Nzuza's car collection, sometime in 2019, he claimed that someone was after his life. This was after he got a text message from the same person that his car was being tracked. As a result, he obtained a protection order against the individual.

Thobani Nzuza's house at the time of the incident was in Johannesburg. Although he managed to escape, his friend was not so lucky. But whether the actor still lives in the same place is unknown.

Where is Thobani Nzuza now?

Thobani is currently playing various characters in different television shows, including Uzalo, which is in its eighth season and eHostela, which has only two seasons so far.

Thobani Nzuza is the right motivation dose if you feel your goals are unattainable. This is because he has proved that the sky is usually the starting point for great achievers with consistent hard work.

