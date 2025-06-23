Who are Benny Blanco's parents? Meet Sandra and Andrew Levin

Benny Blanco's parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin, have played a key role in influencing his career as an American record producer, singer, and songwriter. Besides exposing him to music early on, his parents have also shown unwavering support in his relationship with Selena Gomez.

Benny on May 30, 2023 (L). Blanco and his mother at Malibu on Mother’s Day on May 10, 2021 (R). Photo: @benny blanco on Facebook, @slilith703 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Benny's parents, Sandra Beth and Andrew Levin, raised him in Virginia, United States.

raised him in Virginia, United States. Blanco's heritage is Jewish, and he usually upholds major Jewish celebrations.

He grew up alongside his older brother Jeremy Levin.

Benny's mother worked in an assisted living facility.

Benny Blanco's profile summary

Exploring Benny Blanco's parents and nationality

Benny was born to Sandra Beth and Andrew Mark Levin in Reston, Virginia, United States. They hold American nationality and belong to Jewish ethnicity.

They raised him alongside his elder brother Jeremy Levin, where they nurtured his love for music from a young age, as per Benny, who spoke to Augustman Magazine. He said,

Ever since I was like a baby I was into music, I would always bang on the pots and pans. My mum and dad were very into music, so they played me music very early on.

Benny Blanco at the 2024 BMI Pop Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 04, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Kevin Winter (modified by author)

A look at Benny Blanco's father

Benny Blanco's father is Andrew Mark Levin. In an interview with the New York Times in 2018, Benny revealed that his father worked in the apparel business.

A look into the life of Benny Blanco's mother

Benny Blanco's mother is Sandra Beth Levin. She worked in an assisted living facility. Benny has fondly spoken about his mother, including sharing a funny 2013 tweet about his mother. The caption read,

Jewish mothers will never run out of things to worry about,

Sandra has been a great support to his son not only in his career but also in his personal life. This includes his late 2024 engagement to popular actress and singer, Selena Gomez. In an Instagram video shared by Selena, Blanco's mother is spotted wearing a heart-shaped necklace with Benny and Gomez's photos.

Blanco's mother showcasing tempo crackers on June 22, 2020 (L). Sandra having fun on March 27, 2021 (R). Photo: @slilith703 on Instagram (modified by author)

Discover Benny Blanco's age and nationality

Beny, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin (37 years old as of 2025), was born in Reston, Virginia, United States on March 8, 1988. He holds American nationality.

Benny Blanco's ethnicity and religion

Benny Blanco's ethnic background is Jewish. He has proudly spoken about his ethnicity in interviews and on social media, including in a 2011 post on X (Twitter), where he joked about a unibrow. He captioned,

I love be jewish and all but my unibrow has to go asap!

Benny has also shared numerous posts on social media celebrating his Jewish holidays, including Rosh Hashanah and Chanukah. He wrote on X, with a caption,

Happy Chanukah to all my short hairy awkward Jews!!! We are in this one together!!!

Benny Blanco and his mother, Sandra Beth Levin, at the new play "The Picture of Dorian Gray" on Broadway at The Music Box Theatre on April 19, 2025. Photo by Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

How did Benny Blanco get so rich?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Benny Blanco's net worth is estimated at $50 million. He gained his vast wealth through his remarkable career in the music industry as a songwriter, record producer, and singer.

Besides owning two independent record labels, Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secret, Blanco has also ventured into releasing music under his name. He has since helped popular artists like Rihanna and Justin Bieber release major Billboard-topping hits.

Benny Blanco at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

A look at Benny Blanco's wife and relationship status

Benny is engaged to Selena Gomez, a renowned American singer and actress. The duo met when she was a teenager, but only made their relationship public in December 2023. They got engaged in December 2024.

During a March 24, 2025, interview with Jay Shetty, Blanco revealed that he prepared a list of things he wanted in a woman before he met his love. He said,

Before I met her, I was a guy in L.A. trying to find the one for me and I was having some trouble. I think I was maybe not looking in all the right places. So I wrote down a list.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Trivia

Benny Blanco and his fiancée are planning to incorporate some Jewish traditions into their wedding.

Benny debuted his singing career in 2018 with Eastside , which he co-released alongside Halsey and Khalid.

, which he co-released alongside Halsey and Khalid. He recently surprised his fiancée with a prom party, as she had not experienced the prom, as she was homeschooled.

Benny initially wanted to be a rapper before changing his goal to become a music producer.

