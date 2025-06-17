Who are Derrick White's parents? Meet Richard and Colleen White

Derrick White's parents, Richard and Colleen White, have played a vital role in shaping his basketball journey to NBA stardom. Despite facing challenges as a high school player, including being overlooked by scouts, his parents' unwavering support was instrumental in nurturing his ambitions.

Derrick on October 5, 2023 (L). Colleen, Derrick, Richard, and Hannah, Derrick's wife, on June 21, 2024 (R). Photo: @dwhite921 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Derrick White's mom is a legal assistant, while his dad, Richard, is a former high school basketball player and IT professional.

Derrick grew up alongside his elder sister, Brianna.

His dad was overjoyed when his son was traded to the Boston Celtics.

Derrick White's profile summary

Full name Derrick Richard White Gender Male Date of birth July 2, 1994 Age 30 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Parker, Colorado, United States Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 6 feet 4 inches Weight 86 kg (approx) Father Richard White Mother Colleen White Siblings Brianna White Relationship status Married Wife Hannah Schneider Children Hendrix James and Daxton Education Legend High School, UCCS, and the University of Colorado Profession Professional basketball player Net worth $10 - $13 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

All about Derrick White's parents

Derrick White's parents are Richard and Colleen White. They introduced Derrick to basketball at a tender age, and they have supported him in becoming a top NBA player. Here is an overview of the Boston Celtics' shooting guard's parents:

Richard (L), Derrick (C), and Colleen White (R) on September 7, 2021. Photo: @dwhite921 on Instagram (modified by author)

A look at Derrick White's father

Derrick White's father is Richard White, an IT professional at a digital education company. As a former high school basketball player, Richard is a lifelong Boston Celtics fan and has been a strong supporter of Derrick's basketball career.

When his son got recruited by the Boston Celtics, Richard was immensely overjoyed. Derrick recounted the event during an appearance on the View From The Rafters podcast. He said,

I feel like he was the happiest person in the world that day. I think everybody else was – like my mom was worried about Hannah (his wife), worried about [his first unborn child], this and that …

Derrick White with his dad Richard after finding out the San Antonio Spurs had selected him 29th in the first round of the NBA Draft on June 22, 2017. Photo by John Leyba (modified by author)

A look at Derrick White's mother

Derrick White's mother is Colleen White, a legal assistant at an insurance company. Colleen and her husband, Richard, have been very supportive of Derrick throughout his basketball journey to becoming a top athlete.

During an interview with Wendy Sparks, Colleen spoke openly about the challenges and growth in Derrick's path, from failing to get into any college basketball program to playing basketball in the NBA. She said,

Yeah he not only did he not get d1 opportunities he really didn't get until the last minute even in d2 opportunities.

Explore Derrick White's nationality and family

Derrick, whose full name is Derrick Richard White (age 30 years as of June 2025), was born in Parker, Colorado, United States, on July 2, 1994. He holds American nationality and is of mixed ethnicity.

Derrick's father is of African-American heritage, and his mother is white Caucasian. He grew up alongside his elder sister, Brianna White.

Richard White (L) and Derrick (C) celebrating after his NBA championship trophy. Photo: @RamblinWreck34 on X (modified by author)

Derrick White's educational background and early career

Derrick attended Legend High School and was part of its first graduating class. He played high school basketball until he graduated in 2012, and was a star on the court.

Immediately after high school, Derrick enrolled at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS), playing for the Mountain Lions in NCAA Division II. He played three years of college basketball at Division II before transferring to Division I for his senior year.

Derrick White's professional career

Derrick was selected 29th overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017 NBA Draft. He made his NBA playoff debut in 2018.

In 2022, White was traded to the Boston Celtics, where he led his team to an impressive run to the NBA finals. He won his first NBA championship with the Celtics in 2024. This was after the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games during the 2024 NBA Finals.

Derrick White and his wife, Hannah, at The Pullman Apartments - Denver, CO on September 9, 2020 (L). White at San Antonio on February 11, 2022 (R). Photo: @dwhite921 on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Derrick White's net worth?

According to ClutchPoints, Derrick White's net worth is estimated between $10 million and $13 million. He derives his vast wealth from his impressive career as a professional basketball player. In July 2024, he signed a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics.

Trivia

Derrick White's wife is Hannah Schneider. They got married in August 2021.

The couple has welcomed two sons, Hendrix James and Daxton.

He was initially a 6-foot guard in high school but grew to 6 feet 4 inches by the time he entered the NBA.

Derrick White's head coach in the NBA is Joe Mazzulla with the Boston Celtics.

On March 18, 2024, he recorded his first triple-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Derrick White's parents, Richard and Colleen White, laid the foundation for Derrick's ascent in professional basketball. Their belief in him and unwavering support have led Derrick to be among the top NBA players.

