Meet Joe Mazzulla's parents: Dan and Latresa Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla's parents have played a vital role in the successful NBA coach he is today. At 36, he holds the highest winning percentage of any coach in NBA history and is the youngest head coach to win the NBA Finals since 1969. Discover the valuable lessons Mazzulla learnt from his upbringing that continue to impact his daily life.

Dan showing off his chemotherapy certificate in 2019 (L). Joe during the 2023 Boston Celtics Media Day (R). Photo: @gi_mazzulla on Instagram, Maddie Malhotra via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Renowned for his unique personality, strategic moves and natural leadership abilities, Boston Celtics’ head coach, Joe’s rise to stardom is nothing short of remarkable. However, like most successful athletes, Mazzulla has a story to tell. He followed in his dad’s sporting footsteps and continues to honour his legacy with every win.

Joe Mazzulla's profile summary

Full name Joseph Mazzulla Famous as Joe Mazzulla Gender Male Date of birth 30 June 1988 Age 36 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Johnston, Rhode Island, USA Current residence Boston, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Bishop Hendricken High School Height 6’2’’ (188 cm) Weight 91 kg (200 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Camai Roberson Children Emmanuel (biological), Michael (step-son) Parents Latresa and Daniel E. Mazzulla Siblings Justin and Gianna Mazzulla Profession NBA coach, ex-basketball player Net worth $5 million

Who are Joe Mazzulla's parents?

Joe Mazzulla's father, Daniel, was of Italian descent, while his mother, Latresa, is of African descent. Here is everything you ought to know about the celebrity parents:

Daniel E. Mazzulla

Dan (aged 61 at the time of death) was born on 29 May 1958 in Cranston, Rhode Island, USA. He was a talented basketball player and coach popularly known for embracing a tough brand of basketball that emphasised players reaching their full potential.

The late basketball coach, Dan Mazzulla, having a good time with his family in 2019. @gi_mazzulla on Instagram( modified by author)

Source: Original

Mazzulla, an alumnus of Johnston Senior High School, led the team twice to two Suburban Division championships. From 1976 to 1980, he played for Bryant College before starting a professional career in Chile.

The celebrity dad launched his coaching career at Johnston High School, where he coached different sports teams. In 2007, Dan was inducted into the Bryant Hall of Fame. He retired from active duty four years later, citing a heavy workload and travel schedule.

What happened to Dan Mazzulla?

The late basketballer was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019. However, he continued coaching his grandson’s recreation basketball team. Dan Mazzulla’s family established the Team Danny foundation to help raise funds for cancer research.

Sadly, he succumbed to cancer on 22 April 2020. His daughter, Gianna, broke the sad news via an Instagram post that read

Today, at around 3:15, Danny passed away surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Thank you all for your kind words and support during this challenging moment.

During a 2024 interview with NBC Sports Boston, Joe narrated how he grieved his father’s death, saying:

It took me four years before I grieved the loss of my dad. I was numb, and life just went by so fast.

Latresa Mazzulla

Scanty information exists about Joe Mazzulla's mother, as she prefers a life away from the limelight.

Dan with his son at a basketball practice session (L). Joe during a 2023 game against the Indiana Pacers (R). Photo: @gi_mazzulla on Instagram, Dylan Buell via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nonetheless, her unwavering support and encouragement have been fundamental in Joe’s professional journey. According to the Boston Globe, she currently resides in California, USA.

How many kids did Dan and Latresa Mazzulla have?

Besides Joseph, the duo had two other children, Justin and Gianna. Justin played basketball at George Washington University before transferring to the University of Vermont.

Presently, he is an assistant video coordinator for the Utah Jazz. On the other hand, Joe Mazzulla's sister played under her late dad at Johnston High School. Per Heavy, she has two kids, Jaziah and Giabella.

Who is Joe Mazzulla?

Joseph (aged 36 as of 2024) was born on 30 June 1988 in Johnston, Rhode Island, USA. He attended Bishop Hendricken High School before proceeding to West Virginia University. In 2007, the sportsman helped his school bag the National Invitation Tournament.

He recorded 700 points and 340 assists in his collegiate career. Joe made his coaching debut in September 2011 after joining Glenville State. After working as an assistant coach for several teams, he finally made his big breakthrough on 22 September 2022.

Joe Mazzulla during Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Mike Lawrie

Source: Getty Images

The athlete was named interim head coach of the Celtics after the Nigerian-American coach, Ime Udoka, was suspended for policy violation. In February 2023, the NBA team named him its 19th head coach. His tenure so far has been characterised by significant wins.

Is Joe Mazzulla married?

The NBA coach has been married to Camai Roberson since 2014. They met while caching at Glenville State University in 2011.

Roberson and Joseph share a son, Emmanuel. Camai also has a son from a previous relationship. In 2019, he wrote a tribute to his wife, thanking her for being one of his greatest support systems.

My wife and kids are the most important people in my life. Thank you, Camai, for your love, support, and sacrifice.

FAQs

Thanks to the coach’s popularity, details about his family have always piqued public interest. Here are some frequently asked questions about Joe Mazzulla’s mom and dad.

What nationality was Dan Mazzulla?

Daniel was an American national of Italian descent. His parents were Ann and Daniel E. Mazzulla Sr.

Who was Dan Mazzulla’s wife?

The late basketballer shared three children with Latresa. However, the nature of their relationship during his death remains unclear.

Coach Joe during a 2024 press conference (L). Justin, Gianna, Camai and Joseph (L-R) posing for a photo in 2024. Photo: Paras Griffin via Getty Images, @gi_mazzulla on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Joe Mazzulla’s salary?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joseph will pocket $4.7 million this season as the head coach for the NFL’s Boston Celtics.

Joe Mazzulla’s parents were staunch Christians who taught their son to attribute his wins to God. They also provided a nurturing environment that helped him pursue his passion for basketball and achieve his dreams.

READ ALSO: Rui Hachimura's parents: Makiko and Zakari Jabil (pictures)

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Rui Hachimura's parents, Makiko Hachimura and Zakari Jabil. His mother is Japanese, and his father is an African from Benin.

The NBA star grew up in Japan, facing challenges as a mixed-race person in a predominantly homogeneous society. Check the article for more on Rui Hachimura and his parents' role in his successful basketball career.

Source: Briefly News