Meet Victor Wembanyama's parents, Félix Wembanyama and Élodie de Fautereau

Victor Wembanyama is a French professional basketball star for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. Standing 7 feet 4 inches, he is widely recognized for his incredible shooting and ball-handling skills. The sportsman’s success has sparked interest in his personal life, including his family. So, how much do you know about Victor Wembanyama's parents?

Victor during NBA matches in 2024 (L, R). The player posing for a photo alongside his parents (C). Photo: Alex Goodlett, Aurelien Meunier via Getty Images, @Wemby_Muse on Twitter (modified by author)

Born into an athletic family, it was likely that Victor would eventually settle for a sporting career. His parents have always stood by him throughout his meteoric rise to the NBA. With such a support system, it is no wonder Wembanyama was named the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year. This article highlights his background and parents' pivotal role in shaping his basketball journey.

Victor Wembanyama's profile summary

Full name Victor Wembanyama Nickname Wemby, The Alien Gender Male Date of birth 4 January 2004 Age 20 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Le Chesnay, France Nationality French Ethnicity Mixed (French and Congolese) Height 7’4’’ (224 cm) Weight 95 kg (210 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Félix Wembanyama and Élodie de Fautereau Siblings 2 (Oscar and Ève Wembanyama) Profession NBA basketball star Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who are Victor Wembanyama’s parents?

Victor’s love for sports stems from his parents, both former athletes. The duo, who have enjoyed marital bliss for over two decades, encouraged their son to find his passion in sports, and he picked basketball.

Élodie and Félix Wembanyama during the LNB Pro A Betclic Elite basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois and Cholet in 2023. Photo: Christian Liewig

Victor Wembanyama’s dad

Wemby's father, Félix Wembanyama is Congolese. He was a track and field athlete who competed in the long, triple, and high jumps. According to Distractify, Victor once revealed how his father taught him how to focus:

Dad gave me the passion to know subjects in depth and be a real sports technician.

During his 2022 interview with EuroLeague Basketball, the NBA star shared some of the lessons he learnt from his dad, saying:

There is a correct way of running, and he taught me things like that.

Victor Wembanyama’s mom

Élodie de Fautereau, best known as Wemby’s mother, is a basketball coach and former player. Hailing from France, she was the one who ultimately introduced her son to his current sport. Elodie is a coach at the Yvelinois Basketball Academy.

Félix and Élodie Wembanyama during a 2022 game between the Metropolitans 92 and the AS Monaco at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan. Photo: Glenn Gervot

While speaking to Slam in 2022, Victor disclosed that he thinks he and his mother have so much in common:

She is more like me. We look like, and she is eccentric sometimes.

Victor also clarified that nobody forced him to take up basketball as a career:

I had and still have the choice to play or not play basketball. However, the sport has always been around, and I cannot avoid it in my family.

Who are Victor Wembanyama’s grandparents?

Wemby’s granddad, Michel de Fautereau, played professional basketball in the 1960s. Per The Sporting News, he played for Paris University Club as a centre in France’s top division. Victor’s grandmother, Marine Christine, also played the sport.

Does Victor Wembanyama have siblings?

The rising star has two siblings: one sister, Ève, and one brother, Oscar. Just like their brother, they both have chosen sporting careers.

Ève Yema Wembanyama

Yema (aged 22 as of 2024) was born on 10 December 2001 and is the family’s oldest child. She plays as a forward for Monaco in France- LF2 (W). Ève joined the Monaco Basketball Association in 2022 after performing well with the French national team.

Victor (C) poses with his father, Félix (L), sister, Ève (2nd L), brother Oscar (2nd R) and mother, Élodie de Fautereau (R), during the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Photo: Timothy A. Clary

She participated in the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2017 and the FIBA U16 European Challengers competition in 2021. Victor Wembanyama’s sister is 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Oscar Wembanyama

Oscar, the lastborn child, was born on 18 March 2007. Although the celebrity sibling debuted playing handball, he later switched focus to basketball.

In 2021, he joined his brother’s former club team, Nanterre 92, and the team won the French U15 title. The following year, Oscar began playing for LDLC ASVEL’s U18 team. According to PEOPLE, he revealed his brother’s role in his career during a 2023 interview with EuroLeague Basketball:

My big brother taught me so much. He fulfilled his role as an elder brother very well for me. He also knows how to manage all the attention he has on him very well.

Oscar also added he wants to make his own legacy and not bask in his brother’s glory and success:

I do not feel in his shadow. My goal is not to be my brother’s replica but to write my story as beautifully as possible. The only pressure I receive is constantly being compared to my brother. Sometimes, people only see me as Victor’s brother, which is not the case.

FAQs

Due to The Alien’s popularity, details about his life and those around him are subject to public scrutiny. Below are some frequently asked questions about Victor Wembanyama’s family;

What nationality is Félix Wembanyama?

The celebrity parent is a Congolese and French national. Born in Belgium, he acquired French nationality via naturalization on 10 February 2003.

Victor Wembanyama's parents, Elodie (L) and Félix (R), during the 2023 French Elite basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and Paris basketball. Photo: Franck Fife

Who is Elodie de Fautereau?

Elodie is the biological mother of NBA star Victor Wembanyama. Like her son, she formerly played basketball.

How tall are Victor Wembanyama’s parents?

Victor inherited his height and athleticism from his parents. Félix stands 6 feet 6 inches, while Elodie is 6 feet 3 inches tall.

How old is Victor Wembanyama?

The sportsman (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 4 January 2004 in Le Chesnay, France. He has become a household name among basketball fanatics at such a young age.

How much is Victor Wembanyama worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Victor is worth $10 million. It is a well-known fact that NBA stars earn high salaries, and the question of how much NBA players make is often asked.

Victor Wembanyama’s parents have played a significant role in making him the successful NBA star he is today. He is the third generation of his family to participate in the sport, following in his mother’s footsteps.

