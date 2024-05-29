Meet Lucas Glover's wife, Krista Glover, the golfer's better half

Lucas Glover is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour. He is widely recognized for winning the 2009 U.S. Open. His ability to make critical shots when it counts most has placed him on the global map. With such popularity, details about the sportsman's personal life, including his love life, are subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Lucas Glover’s wife?

Krista showing off her Alexander McQueen ensemble (L). Lucas during the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (R). Photo: @chicmeetsweststyle on Instagram, Ben Jared via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

However, their marriage has not been a bed of roses, as they made headlines in 2018 for all the wrong reasons. The couple had been involved in an alleged altercation that led to Krista’s arrest on domestic violence battery charges. This article uncovers exciting details about the celebrity wife.

Lucas Glover's profile summary

Full name Lucas Hendley Glover Famous as Lucas Glover Gender Male Date of birth 12 November 1979 Age 44 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Greenville, South Carolina, USA Current residence Tequesta, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Clemson University Height 6’2’’ (188 cm) Weight 88 kg (195 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Krista Glover Children 2 Profession Golfer Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who is Lucas Glover's wife, Krista Glover?

Despite her husband's celebrity status, Krista has one of the most grounded and private lives. Even though she attends most of Glover’s games, little is known about her personal life.

Krista Glover rocking a formal outfit. Photo: @chicmeetsweststyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to Sportskeeda, she was born on November 13, 1980, and is 44 years old as of 2024. The North Carolina native is reportedly the daughter of Christina and Jay Wakefield.

Krista Glover’s career

The celebrity spouse is a social media personality. She has built quite a following through her fashion-focused Instagram account, @chicmeetsweststyle. Krista often posts outfit pictures for her 18k followers, rocking everything from formal wear to vacation fits.

Who is Lucas Glover?

Hendley made his career debut in 2001 after graduating university. With several wins, he has surpassed expectations and displayed incredible skill in the face of intense competition.

Lucas's journey is remarkable, from his first professional win at the 2005 Funai Classic to his impressive victory at the U.S. Open in 2009. Below are some of the tournaments in which he has bagged top position:

Wells Fargo Championship (2011)

John Deere Classic (2021)

Wyndham Championship (2023)

FedEx St. Jude Championships (2023)

How old is Lucas Glover?

Glover (aged 44 as of 2024) was born on 12 November 1979 in Greenville, South Carolina. His parents, Hershey Hendley and Ron Musselman separated in 1981 when he was two years old.

Lucas Glover, his wife Krista, and their kids Lucille and Lucas Jr. posing for a photo at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2024. Photo: Keyur Khamar

Source: UGC

After the divorce, Hershey married Jim Glover, whom Lucas recognizes as his father today. Lucas attended Clemson University from 1998 to 2001, winning various golfing tournaments.

Lucas and Krista Glover’s marriage

The couple exchanged nuptials on 17 November 2012. They welcomed their daughter, Lucille, in 2013 and their son Lucas Jr. in 2015.

What happened with Lucas Glover?

In May 2018, Krista allegedly argued with Lucas after his poor performance at the Players Championship.

When the golfer’s mother tried to intervene, the fashion influencer purportedly attacked her, injuring Lucas in the process. A few days after the incident, he addressed the situation via an X (Twitter) post that, in part, read:

On 12 May, my wife and mom were involved in an argument to which the police were called. Even though Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system can address what happened, and my wife will be cleared in this matter. We thank you for respecting our privacy while we work through this unfortunate situation.

Krista during a 2024 photoshoot (L). Lucas during the second round of the Valspar Championship in 2024 (R). Photo: @chicmeetsweststyle on Instagram, Douglas P. via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A few months after his wife’s release, the sportsman revealed during an interview with Golf Channel that there was a mismatch between the incident and what the police reports suggested, saying:

I do not know why it was reported that way, but she never hit me. We stayed quiet until the case ended because we felt this would be the outcome. Although we wanted to clarify some things in the report, we could not.

Is Lucas still married to Krista?

The duo is still together. In the interview, Lucas continued to share that they were ready for a new chapter in their lives.

It was the closure of everything, of all the mess for us, a new beginning’s symbol. It was not only symbolic but emotional.

In April 2024, Krista supported her hubby when he was honoured with the Order of the Palmetto during the RBC Heritage tournament. Taking to Instagram, she applauded him with the caption:

Congratulations, Lucas, for receiving the highest civilian honour in South Carolina. There is no one I would rather be on this ride with.

Who was Lucas Glover's first wife?

As documented by Heavy, the pro golfer was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Jennifer Smith. The ex-couple was together for a period before divorcing in 2011.

Lucas Glover and his ex-wife Jennifer during their visit to The Empire State Building in 2009. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: UGC

What is Lucas Glover’s net worth?

CAknowledge estimates Hendley’s net worth to be $25 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 23-year-old professional golfing career.

Lucas Glover’s wife, Krista, has had her fair share of bad publicity. In 2018, she was arrested and charged after reportedly assaulting her husband and mother-in-law. However, the duo later put their differences aside and are still together.

READ ALSO: Who is Rory St. Clair Gainer, Rebecca Ferguson's husband?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson's husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer. The couple have been together for about eight years and share a daughter, Sage.

Rory Gainer is a London-based businessman. Check the article for more on his marriage to the Mission: Impossible star.

Source: Briefly News