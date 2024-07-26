TikTok user @pheietsooo's attempt at a Bacardi dance move with the caption "Free me from the shackles of having no nyash" went viral

The video amused many, with followers like ✯ brookieee ✯ and Hazel reacting humorously

Comments ranged from "Tyla was silenced 😪🫵" to "Is the Bacardi still loading?"

This hun's attempt at a Barcadi dance was an epic fail, leaving Mzansi in stitches. Images: @pheietsooo.

Source: TikTok

TikTok viewers were treated to a humorous attempt at hitting a Bacardi dance move but with a self-deprecating twist.

The video, titled "Free me from the shackles of having no nyash," showcased @pheietsooo's efforts to execute the popular Bacardi move, only to humorously point out that "nothing was moving behind her."

The video quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of views and sparking a wave of funny and supportive comments from followers.

Mzansi is treated to a comedic view

The relatable and comedic nature of the clip resonated with many, leading to an outpouring of reactions.

✯ brookieee ✯ commented:

"Tyla was silenced 😪🫵"

Hazel chimed in and captured the spirit of the video with a fitting reaction:

"Wa thuthumela😭"

Blessing, a follower, encouraged:

"Dlala ka ona, ska fana ka ona😭😭😭"

Kabelo succinctly put it:

"E roba yena."

Meanwhile, Nolo added:

"Phele noo😭😭😭"

Barbiee responded with:

"Phele?🤣"

Sgodo_051, in a mix of amusement and surprise, exclaimed:

"Bathong pheletso🤣🤣"

Muriel🩷🐑 offered some advice with a touch of affection:

"Hi, ungaphinde love😭❤️" [Hi, don't do it again, love.]

Finally, black Barbie captures the essence of the video with a humorous nod to the dance move in question:

"Is the Bacardi still loading?"

SA mom interrupts son’s Bacardi dance challenge, video leaves Mzansi cracking jokes

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a mother caught her son doing the Bacardi dance challenge, and the footage amused many people online.

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction, generating over one million views and thousands of likes and comments.

The online community were entertained as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the gent.

Source: Briefly News