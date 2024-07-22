A mother caught her son doing the Bacardi dance challenge, and the footage amused many people online

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction, generating over one million views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community were entertained as they rushed to the comments section to poke fun at the gent

One gent was having the time of his life until his mom bodged in and killed his vibe in a viral video making rounds online.

A young man was caught by his mother doing the Bacardi dance challenge in a TikTok video. Image: @darkmarvy

Source: TikTok

SA, has jokes, mom catches son doing Bacardi dance challenge

A young man participated in the Bacardi dance challenge and showed his impressive moves. The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @darkmarvy, can be seen busting off his dance move in what appears to be his room until his mother walks in, which startled the gent.

@darkmarvy stops dancing and quickly walks out while his mother continues to record. The video amused many people online, leaving them in stitches.

The clip gathered over one million views, along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform.

Watch the clip below:

The young man's video amuses Mzansi

South Africans loved the gent's hilarious clip, and many flooded the comments section poking fun at the man while some simply laughed it off.

Wanda poked fun at the guy's mom, saying:

"Pov: if give me your phone was a person."

Tebogo expressed:

"She's such a vibe tho."

Laeza was entertained

"At that time, you were killing it."

eBloodNation simply said:

"Your mom is goals."

Ntsako Nuna Seleka added:

"It's giving that's why I was recording."

Man's impressive dance moves in the bucking challenge go viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that one man set the internet ablaze with impressive dance moves in a video making rounds online.

The clip shared by @sandi_sm on the video platform shows a man busting some killer dance moves as he took part in the bucking challenge. @sandi_sm can be seen dressed in green as he wowed the online community with his impressive moves, which caught the attention of many people on TikTok.

