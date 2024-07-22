South African police officers left many people in Mzansi in stitches after a video of them surfaced online

In the clip, the cops can be seen running away from the rats which invaded the station, and the footage went viral

The men entertained social media users as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

A video of a group of South African police officers went viral online, leaving many people on the internet in laughter.

SA cops sacred of rats in a video

One police station was invaded by huge rats, leaving cops to fear for their lives. The footage shared by @africanunion6 shows many officers running and jumping in horror as the rats run around the room.

The video amused many people in Mzansi, with many calling out the cops for their actions. The clip became a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views, thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The policemen's hilarious gestures amused South Africans. They flooded the comments section to poke fun at the gents, while some simply laughed it off.

SAPS expressed:

"We were not trained for this."

User911kttt asked:

"South Africa, we are not safe...how can a police officer fear a rat?"

User added:

"Scared for rats...... what about the criminals."

Senhora Leighbow cracked a joke, saying:

"Me at school telling my friends that my dad us a dangerous cop kante usaba igundwane."

Sister wrote:

"Chiefs vs pirates."

Rethabile shared:

"I won't survive in this room I'd scream and climb those tables."

Hlalabemsola poked fun at the cops, adding:

"Police in training."

