A South African woman's TikTok dance celebrating her graduation from police academy goes viral

The footage shows the young woman showing off her badge and proudly wearing her uniform

@sedymentary's infectious enthusiasm in her police uniform sparks online cheers, with netizens showing her love

A woman danced as she celebrated becoming a police officer. Image: @sedymentary

Source: TikTok

A South African woman named @sedymentary celebrated a momentous occasion, her official transition into a police officer.

Dancing cop goes viral

A TikTok video shows her adorned in the crisp formal uniform of the Tshwane South African Police Services Academy; she beams with pride, badge gleaming on her chest.

@sedymentary also showed off her dance moves, radiating the sheer excitement of embarking on this new chapter.

Her smile is one of pure accomplishment, a testament to the dedication and perseverance it takes to wear the badge with honour.

According to SAPS, the duration of the Learning Programme will be 24 months, of which 12 months will be at the Academy and 12 months in the workplace. It will consist of two phases at the academy and one phase in the workplace.

Mzansi reacts to the video

The video has gone viral with netizens showering @sedymentary with congratulatory messages and funny comments.

officialjust.khumo wrote:

"Proud of you chomz ."

gintsa. said:

"Congratulations ma ."

Zandaba replied:

"I don’t know why this video reminds of Sarafina lol you look good congratulations ."

☢️ commented:

"Ngibophe mama."

Dimpho Louisa Phoku said:

"She’s a cop she knows she’s a 100❤️."

Queen k replied:

"Eeih please certify our documents with the same energy guys ."

Man misleads police officers with incorrect direction

Briefly News earlier reported that a viral video of a man talking to the cops in a police van amused social media users when the post alleged that he was giving them the wrong directions.

The footage posted on TikTok by @queenvee092 shows the man approaching the van and proceeding to speak to the police officers as he makes hand signals.

According to @queenvee092, the man is her uncle, and he was giving the police officers the wrong directions because the person they were looking for was him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News