A TikTok video shows a man approaching a police van and giving the officers the wrong directions, allegedly because he is the person they are looking for

Misleading the police with incorrect information is an offence in many countries, including South African

South Africans reacted to the video with humour and banter, with many sharing stories of their own uncles who were wanted by the police

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A video of a man talking to the cops in a police van had social media users amused when the post alleged that he was giving them the wrong directions.

A video shows an uncle evading the cops in a funny manner. Image: @queenvee092/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video shows man misleading police officers looking for him

The footage posted on TikTok by @queenvee092 shows the man approaching the van and proceeding to speak to the police officers as he makes hand signals.

According to @queenvee092, the man is her uncle, and he was giving the police officers the wrong directions because the person they're looking for is him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

For the People states that misleading the police with incorrect information is an offence in many countries. It is typically referred to as "wasting police time" or "making a false statement to a police officer."

According to the OECD, the specific laws and penalties vary from place to place, but the general idea is that it is illegal to provide false or misleading information to the police, as this can waste their time and resources and interfere with their ability to investigate crimes and protect the public.

South Africans react wit

h humour and banter to the video

Many netizens were amused by the TikTok post and responded with jokes and witty comments.

Castro Black said:

"Guys, I have two uncles, and none of them have this kinda stories . Those guys robbed me of a nice childhood memories ."

Boitshepo Mathabatha replied:

"So almost everyone’s uncle was once wanted by the police ."

maziselamula replied:

"Kanti ninomalume abanjani nina."

Simphiwe.Mashandu commented:

"Noo guys kanti nina nonke omalume benu izigebengu."

londy Jobe responded:

"ubaba yena wagibela phezkwendlu ezomfuna."

Timah Nxumalo Mazwid said:

" Kodwa malume my hero."

Viral TikTok video shows handsome SAPS police officer, charmed women leave him flirtatious comments

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a good-looking SAPS police officer had South African ladies hot under the collar.

The footage was posted on TikTok by Tshepo @tshepo_mcdonald and shows the officer sitting among his colleagues as he holds his phone.

Briefly News got in touch with Tshepo who shared that he often gets overwhelmed by the attention he receives from women online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News