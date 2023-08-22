A video of a handsome SAPS police officer has gone viral on TikTok, with many women leaving flirtatious comments on the post

The officer is seen sitting among his colleagues in the video, which has been viewed over 349K times

Women in the comments section have said that the officer is their "type" and have even asked him to arrest them

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A handsome SAPS police officer went viral on TikTok. Image: @tshepo_mcdonald /TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video of a good-looking SAPS police officer had South African ladies hot under the collar.

Handsome SAPS police officer goes viral on TikTok

The footage was posted on TikTok by @tshepo_mcdonald and shows the officer sitting among his colleagues as he holds his phone.

The video which was posted a day ago currently boasts over 349K views. Watch it below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Uniforms suggest competence and authority. Men in uniform are often seen as being competent and capable. They are also seen as being in control, which can be a very attractive quality.

Also, uniforms can be seen as attractive. The crisp lines and tailored fit of a uniform can be very flattering to a man's body. Additionally, the symbolism of a uniform can be seen as attractive, as it suggests strength, power, and protection.

This could explain why many women in the comments section could not help but leave flirtatious comments on the post. One woman even went as far as to ask @tshepo_mcdonald to arrest her, bathong!

Charmed Mzansi women thirst over hunky SAPS officer

Palesa Moeti said:

"Senghlangene lana ne types yami."

Celiwe Mlambo commented:

"'Afunani amaphoyisa ku TikTok' Bheki's voice ."

Amina Lindiwe Mncwango Toheed replied:

"Bheki Cele here's another one."

lelo replied:

"Waze wamuhle bhuti phoyisa ."

monde reacted:

"Please arrest me."

user wrote:

"Sinenkinga entsha sha yokchazwa amaphoysa."

Gauteng high school boy surprises crush with romantic matric dance proposal

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Gauteng high school went all out when they assisted one of their boys to ask his crush out to the matric dance.

It was red carpets, red flowers and laughter as the young man got to ask his bae to be his date for the final dance of the matriculants.

The video was posted by @claudiassspams on TikTok and reached 261K views in under 24 hours. The proposal was one for the history books, and it showed how creative high school children can be.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News