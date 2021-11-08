Twitter user @Mbarleigh had fun with the men on the platform by requesting them to come up with impressive pickup lines

She said the person who sweeps her off her feet with their smooth and flirty words will win a lunch date with her

As expected, the post is buzzing with men from all over Mzansi trying their hardest to win @Mbarleigh's heart

A young lady who has over 12 000 followers on Twitter took to the platform on Sunday morning to play a fun game with men from around Mzansi.

A beautiful lady has men captivated as they try to win her heart with words. Image: @Mbarleigh/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Mbarleigh captioned her post:

"Okay, the guy with the best pickup line, I'm taking him for a lunch date and... GO!!"

In just one day, the post has attracted a massive response from those who are playing along and trying to be smooth with their words. Currently, it has close to 2 000 likes and almost 300 retweets as men are flocking to impress @Mbarleigh and win a lunch date with her.

Surfing through the comments shows a creative bunch of guys who are trying to create epic pickup lines to stand out from the crowd. Some dropped romantic lines, others used humour and one person decided to take things to the extreme and compared his love to Covid-19.

Let's check out the comments:

@sanelehlomza:

"So aside from taking my breath away, what do you do for a living?"

@Sbuddah_:

"Baby girl are you Cassper's song? Cause I'll never play you."

@theHirohito:

"Roses are red, violets are blue, when I see you, my girlfriend becomes my ex."

@Ronny39628431:

"The same way Jesus turned water into wine is the same way He will turn you into mine."

@Thapelo20148801:

"My love for you has sent my feelings into quarantine, you are my Covid, your beauty sent me to ICU and I am ventilated cause of your smile, I need a vaccine just to focus on you, you are my Queen Elizabeth."

