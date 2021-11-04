Popular tweep @TyloBanks shared with the world that she is getting rid of all her wigs in a fiery demise

Instead, the confident lady is choosing to fully embrace her naturally beautiful hair and shared a pic of her new look

Her many followers have chimed in with their views and many support her decision to ditch her wigs

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous young lady took to her popular Twitter account to make a major statement. @TyloBanks, who has over 70 000 followers on the platform, announced that she is burning all her wigs and opting for a more natural look.

A young lady has admirers from all over the Twitterverse after she announced she is getting rid of her wigs. Image: @TyloBanks/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@TyloBanks captioned her post with a simple yet attention-grabbing sentence:

"I’m burning all my wigs."

Take a look at the actual post:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She shared a pic of her looking drop-dead gorgeous with her natural-born hair and the post is turning heads on social media.

Comments of admiration

After she dropped the news, her popular account exploded as people all over the Twitterverse retweeted, liked and commented on her post. Currently, the post has close to 5 000 likes and almost 150 retweets.

The comments are pouring in from people who can't hold back their admiration and many think it's a great idea to say goodbye to the wigs.

Let's check out what her admirers have to say:

@SthembiD:

"You don't need them... You are so beautiful."

@Laarus4:

"You don't need it, you are beautiful my lady."

@Tanz034:

"You are gorgeous moes, klaaarrrr!!!"

@MasediSghamo:

"You are so so beautiful."

@zpokela:

"Why do you put on wigs in the first place?"

@Marks_Mnguni:

"Not a bad idea, look how naturally beautiful you are."

@herculesmduduzi:

"Please dear, burn them. They are spoiling your beauty."

Mzansi celebrates lovely natural hair by doing #ClicksChallenge

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that our timelines have been bombarded with news, views, and opinions on the Clicks saga that started after the company released a controversial TRESSemmé ad.

In the ad, they described a woman with a natural black afro as having "dry and damaged" hair. The ad wreaked havoc amongst South Africans who resorted to taking all sorts of action against Clicks.

One such is the #ClicksChallenge. The challenge has seen hundreds of South African people sharing pictures of themselves rocking their natural hair.

The challenge comes as a much more subtle approach to tackling what locals have labelled as discrimination and racism. This is especially true when comparing it to the action that was taken by EFF leader Julius Malema, who resorted to protests and vandalism.

Source: Briefly.co.za