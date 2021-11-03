A local lady from Cape Town shared thumb-stopping photos of her posing in a luxury Range Rover

The post is getting massive attention from around Mzansi as people are captivated by the beautiful lady as well as the cool whip

In just a day, the pics received major attention with over 6 000 likes and over 200 retweets, and the number are increasing by the minute

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A popular tweep from Cape Town, @SisiphoThisani, took to her account to share striking pics posing with a modified Range Rover with a killer grill.

Peeps around Mzansi are making the post famous and it is trending on the platform as they like, comment on and retweet it.

Young lady shows off a luxury Range Rover and Mzansi loves it. Image: @SisiphoThisani/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@SisiphoThisani captioned the post:

"Girls with big machines."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Although the lady didn't confirm the whip belonged to her, Saffas didn't care and the post soon exploded with over 6 000 likes and more than 200 retweets.

The comment section is a hive of activity as peeps share their thoughts on the pics. Some get a little flirtatious and others send her sweet compliments.

Check out some of the comments:

@KingDon_za

"You like them big neh."

@MandisiNgcetane:

"I love girls with big machines."

@tt_truser:

"And to think that I'm struggling to fix my Picanto, it breaks me."

@KingMbongs

"Can I be your big machine too?'

@MphuphuAviwe:

"Give me a ride please."

@Relocation_

"Beautiful and it suits you."

@MissNdou1

"When I grow up I want to be just like you!"

Young lady says she got herself new 2021 model of expensive Mercedes Benz GLA 450, causes a stir

In other car-related news, Briefly News reported that a beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as MIYA with the handle @youluvmm has caused an unbelievable stir on the social media platform after posting pictures of herself and a Mercedes Benz car.

In the caption of the pictures, MIYA indicated that she had just got herself the brand new 2021 model of the expensive Mercedes Benz GLA 450.

Checks conducted by Briefly News reveals that the car is priced at about $76,000, which is a whopping is R1.1 million.

At the time Briefly News sighted the post, it had already gotten over 129k reactions with many people pouring out different views on the development.

Below were some of the popular comments in the thread.

@Afrosheik said:

"I didn't know buying a Benz that depreciates in value as soon as you drive it off the lot equates to success...This is the danger of social media most of us have our values in the wrong place... "

Source: Briefly.co.za