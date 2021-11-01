A dad-to-be took to his Twitter page to let the world know about his partner's pregnancy in a very informal yet sweet way

He shared pics of her pregnant belly and people around Mzansi are loving her glow and sending her compliments

The post has received close to 5 000 likes and this number is increasing quickly as his followers share messages of congrats and well wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Using social media slang, a local man informally announced that he will soon be a father and this has caught the attention of Mzansi thanks to his unique wording.

A future dad shared pics of his lady and let his followers know about her pregnancy. Image: JoshuaMchunu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The man goes by the Twitter handle, @JoshuaMchunu, and captioned his post:

"I did more than just slide into her DMs."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He shared two pics of his lady showing off her baby bump at the beach and by the looks of it, she is far along in her pregnancy.

The post is receiving huge attention and currently has close to 5 000 likes and over 200 retweets. The comment section is buzzing with Saffas from all over the country who are excited for the young couple.

Some peeps are complimenting the lady on her glowing good looks and others are sending messages of congrats and wishing the couple all the best for the future. One person is encouraging marriage and would like to see the soon-to-be dad, "put a ring on it".

Let's dive into the comments:

@KeswaNomkhosi:

"Wow congratulations guys, muhle namakoti even during pregnancy."

@jabulile_kekana:

"Her skin is also popping."

@Goldenshebutter:

"And do even more and put a ring on it."

@kgalizo88:

"So you slid into the DM's then later into the womb... Boss move Joshua."

@freezabdb:

"Thanking her for responding to your DMs is of utter importance. Actually you should be thanking her every day. I wish you and your partner all the best!!!"

@Nomaziyane:

"This is the content I signed up for. All the best and congrats bro."

Stunning woman reveals bae who slid into DMs helped her with anxiety

In other news, Briefly News reported that "how it started vs how it's going" has been trending on Twitter since the beginning of the week as tweeps share their stories of love and heartbreak.

One tweep with the handle @eemoneee shared a screenshot of a DM she received. The DM did not contain anything that you'd expect from a random stranger. A man who saw @eemoneee's tweet about her struggle with anxiety decided to offer her help and an ear if she was ever going through a tough time.

@eemoneee responded to his DM asking for tips on how to deal with anxiety besides medication. The man proceeded to send two messages of advice. This conversation happened last year in October and now they're a happy couple.

Source: Briefly.co.za