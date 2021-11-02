A local man mustered up the courage to profess his love to his girlfriend and made the announcement in a very public way

He poured his heart out at a PSL soccer match and his declaration was captured by the cameras recording the event

The loved-up man's photo was shared by a popular Twitter user and is receiving massive attention online as people comment, retweet and like the post

Popular local Twitter user who goes by the handle @SciiTheComedist shared a pic online showing a man professing his love to his partner at a soccer match between CT City and Sundowns.

However, his post wasn't celebratory or encouraging to the man, instead, he saw it as a losing situation for men and a win for women.

@SciiTheComedist captioned the post:

"Gents 0 - 2 Ladies."

The post received a massive response with close to 4 000 likes and over 400 retweets. The comment section erupted in agreement as men from around Mzansi poked fun at the love message and added their personal views into the mix.

Many believed the declaration was sparked by the man cheating, others think it is black magic at work and some feel disappointed in the male gender as a whole. However, one women took to the comment section with full praise for the lady who was showered with love by her partner.

Let's jump into the comments:

@14Gudluza:

"I know that guy and what he did was intentional cause it was an apology to his girlfriend after he was caught cheating like 9/9."

@MphoWaLePirates:

"This one got it served with frog. Normal man won't do this."

@ChrisExcel102

"That thing will haunt him until he dies."

@holyash21

"Which level of mjolo is this?"

@ntulize_bus:

"Results of cheating."

@ednahkhoza:

"Not sure which teams were playing but Thandeka won. We love you Thandeka."

