An American man embraced his South African wife's culture by preparing pap with a special appliance

The heartwarming TikTok video, which gained over 2.8 million views, showcases the man using an automatic stirring pot to make smooth, lump-free pap

The wife's shocked reaction and the family's sweet surprise sparked widespread laughter and admiration, with many praising the gesture as "true love in action"

A heartwarming video of an American man preparing pap for his South African wife has left Mzansi social media users beaming with pride and amusement.

An American man surprised his South African wife in a TikTok video by making pap with a special appliance. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

American makes SA wife pap with a special appliance

The US man, who is married to a South African woman, shared a video on TikTok under the handle @africanamericanfam on 24 June 2025, which has since gained over 2.8 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

He went the extra mile to embrace his wife's culture by using a special appliance, which he ordered online, to perfect one of the country’s staple foods, pap, while she was at the gym.

In the video, the American can be seen using an automatic stirring pot, a modern kitchen gadget designed to stir contents while cooking continuously. The device allowed him to make smooth, lump-free pap without the usual elbow grease required in traditional preparation.

The gent then showcased how he and his son later surprised his wife with it, who was visibly shocked, as she went on to say the following:

"Who made pap? Be honest, who made pap? Who came here, TJ? There is no way. This is not even burnt. How did you make it? Did you watch a tutorial? There is no way."

The wife's shocked reaction and the family's sweet surprise sparked widespread laughter and admiration, with many praising the gesture as 'true love in action.'

What is pap?

Pap, a thick maize meal porridge, is a beloved dish in many South African households and is often served with chakalaka, meat or stew. The man’s effort to not only learn how to make it but also incorporate his own tools drew applause online, with users calling it “true love in action.”

Watch the video below:

South Africa laughs at the viral TikTok video

The online community in Mzansi was amused by the African American family's antics, and many have even asked where to get the appliance, joking that the struggle of stirring pap might soon be a thing of the past.

Shaozenls said:

"Automatic pap maker, being rich is nice."

Ifalomo Odulola added:

"Risking your life to surprise your wife with pap is wild!"

Davis expressed:

"Her mind went straight to He can't make pap. Who is she? What is her name?"

Moe cracked a joke, saying:

"She' was ready to leave English and speak Xhosa."

Skorpion commented:

"Who made it??!!! Look at her face!! Priceless."

