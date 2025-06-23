A South African man surprised his wife with a new luxurious whip for their 11th wedding anniversary

The video showed the wife's stunned reaction, which prompted netizens to praise the husband's gesture of love

Mzansi celebrated the act as a testament to loyalty and commitment, which inspired many to cherish their relationships

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are celebrating a husband's grand gesture of gifting his wife a luxury car for their anniversary, inspiring many with his display of love and commitment.

A South African man gifted his wife a luxury car to mark their 11th wedding anniversary. Image: @mxokzluvunosomkha

Source: TikTok

A South African man is being celebrated online after surprising his wife with a luxury car for their 11th wedding anniversary. The video, posted on TikTok by user @mxokzluvunosomkha, shows the emotional moment he handed over the keys to a brand-new 2025 BMW X5 M-Sport, a car valued at over R1.8 million.

In the now-viral clip, the couple is seen walking toward the sleek SUV, adorned with a ribbon, as loved ones cheer in the background. His wife looks stunned, holding her hands over her face before embracing her husband. The heartwarming scene has since racked up thousands of views, with many users praising the gesture as the ultimate show of appreciation and long-term love.

Luxury meets love

Mzansi TikTokers flooded the comments section with admiration and well wishes. Many praised the man’s devotion to his wife, while others tagged their partners with playful hints.

While not everyone can afford to spend that kind of money on an anniversary gift, viewers agreed that the thought and love behind the gesture made the moment truly meaningful. It served as a refreshing reminder of the importance of love, appreciation, and commitment, values often lost in today’s fast-paced world.

The BMW X5 gift wasn’t just a display of wealth; it was a celebration of loyalty, partnership, and gratitude. As the video continues to make the rounds online, many say it’s restored their faith in love and left them inspired to cherish the people closest to them, no matter the price tag.

A man left his wife emotional after surprising her with a lavish car for their 11th anniversary. Image: @mxokzluvunosomkha

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Mavy said:

"And then someone will come here and tell us husbands love them more than their wives."

Justice88 said:

"I wish I could do more."

sweetpotato668 said:

"Kanti Nina niwa thola kanjhani amadoda la njhena, 🥱 congratulations darling."

Champagne added:

"I respect men like u who appreciate us-it wasn't an easy journey for sure, but you're still growing stronger together. My husband bought me one for Valentine's. Our king, you are loved."

Nomqibelo Lebeshe said:

"Congratulations to your beautiful wife, siyabonga to appreciate her, may God richly bless your union."

AngieK added:

"The kind of marriages we love to see."

Miss_BolengM said:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing. Your "good thing" is beautiful, you can tell that she is well kept, you've done well abuti."

Malusbi babe said:

"She deserves it; to know that we still have people who embrace their marriage, God bless you."

DrenzDee wrote:

"This is beautiful, very beautiful."

Create wrote:

"Ingase ngamanye amadoda abone umntu wesifazane uphathwa kanje hay umhlukumeze congratulations guys."

Nina_mrsm wrote:

"Hold that queen up into her throne, sir! I love it for her."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about husbands buying their wives cars

Source: Briefly News