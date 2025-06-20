A dramatic public proposal in Mzansi took an unexpected turn when the woman snatched her wig off mid-proposal, leaving patrons in shock and sparking viral reactions online

The viral TikTok video captured the emotional and surprising moment, with thousands of views and a wave of online debate about public proposals

Mzansi has flooded the couple's post with love and admiration, praising their chemistry and relationship, while fans celebrate their beautiful bond with heartwarming comments

A dramatic public proposal at a fast food restaurant in Mzansi took an unexpected turn when a woman snatched off her wig in front of stunned patrons after being asked for her hand in marriage.

A TikTok video showcased a lady snatching her wig during a marriage proposal at a fast food restaurant. Image: @zhaazi_87

Source: TikTok

Woman snatches wig off mid-public proposal

The now-viral TikTok video was posted by the lady herself under her social media handle @zhaazi_87 on 19 June 2025, which has gained massive traction online.

It captured the shocking moment as a man got down on one knee inside a bustling fast food outlet, surrounded by customers and staff. While the romantic gesture initially seemed sweet, the woman’s reaction left onlookers speechless.

In the clip, the man can be seen holding a ring box and attempting to express his love. The woman, however, appeared overwhelmed with joy and disbelief. She looked at her man, then swiftly pulled off her wig as she walked away, only to place it right back on.

Gasps echoed throughout the restaurant as stunned customers watched the unexpected turn of events. @zhaazi_87 then went on to say 'yes' as she hugged her partner tightly. The clip has racked up thousands of views and sparked intense online debate about public proposals.

Watch the heartwarming video of the woman's proposal below:

Mzansi shows love to the couple

Mzansi has been showering love and admiration on the couple, with fans praising their chemistry and relationship. Social media users flooded the post with heartwarming comments celebrating their beautiful bond.

MaDlamini said:

"My boyfriend thinks it's Ai."

Lilly_B expressed:

"Woke up into this beautiful video, happy Friday, lovies."

Babezz_Nodumo raved over the lovebirds, saying:

"They are both too cute."

Mondo Koena wrote:

"Lol not uDarlie laughing at you removing your wig..oooh, congrats, mtase nithandane njalo ..nibusiseke futhi."

Tebatso stated:

"Now tell me why ke shenama kele 1 and I love the fact he loves her as crazy as she is."

Promise Thobela added:

"Au Jehovah, this is beautiful. Can we get the original sound, please?"

Lady_Dee replied:

"It’s very important to marry your best friend. Nothing forced."

Palesa Mosweu commented:

"May this kind of love locate me, happy for you, stranger."

