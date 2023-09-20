A Mzansi an proposed to girlfriend at RocoMamas in a TikTok video that has gone viral

The romantic proposal moved many South African netizens while the restaurant staff's reaction amused others

The young couple received sweet messages of love and support from netizens who congratulated them

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

When you propose in public, you are telling everyone there how much you love your partner. This is a very powerful and meaningful gesture.

Man asked for his bae's hand in marriage at RocoMamas. Image: @lebohangnkhasi/TikTok, sswartsz/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

TikTok video captures man proposing to his bae

One South African man did just that when he decided to pop the question to his girlfriend for all to see at RocoMamas.

The beautiful moment was captured in a video that has now gone viral on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The footage shared by @lebohangnkhasi shows the man down on one knee as he speaks to his very shy girlfriend, who cannot help but blush as the restaurant staff dance and celebrate the love-filled moment.

The man soon places a ring on the woman's finger, and the RocoMamas staff goes wild in excitement. Watch the video below:

Netizens left in awe by RocoMama's proposal

A public proposal can be a very romantic and memorable experience for both the proposer and the proposee. It is something that you will both cherish for the rest of your lives.

Many South Africans were left in their feels at the special moment and responded with sweet and loving messages for the newly engaged couple. Others were amused by the enthusiastic restaurant staff during the proposal.

nocjoy1 said:

"I want to hear the original sound too much joy from the staff."

celibacy replied:

"Engabe ngonani kumdali. Kwakuhle eznganeni."

Sindi_M said:

"Yaze yayinhle into yezingane❤️."

KaMagaye0810 commented:

"Ukugiya kwe staff for me."

Lebohang said:

"Mabizo☺️ngiyakubongela mama."

MissZwane wrote:

"Can we please hear the original sound."

Man in suit rolls himself on the ground as he proposes to his girlfriend

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man has become the subject of social media debate after he was captured engaging his girlfriend in an unusual manner.

The yet-to-be-identified man in a Twitter post by @bruno_akampa created a scene in public as he was captured to have rolled on the ground.

While confusion ensued with the girlfriend trying to figure out why her man rolled on the ground, he hops on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News