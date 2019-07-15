Ntsiki Mazwai’s biography: age, sisters, siblings, roast, blog, songs

Ntsiki Mazwai (the Street Queen) is a South African poet, beading artist, and musician. She makes traditional, hip-hop, reggae, house, and Afro-soul music. Ntsiki is vocal about the challenges people in Mzansi's ghetto areas endure.

Ntsiki wearing African outfits.

Ntsiki Mazwai grew up in Soweto, one of SA's roughest ghettos. She, therefore, uses the Street-Queen stage name because she has enough experience with street and ghetto life. The stage name reflects her artistic work, which promotes street culture.

Name Nontsikelelo Mazwai Stage names Ntsiki Mazwai, Ma Miya, StreetQueen, The Ntsikinator Birthdate 3 September 1980 Zodiac sign Virgo Age 42 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace Pimville, Soweto, South Africa Raised at Soweto, South Africa Nationality South African Father Dr Thami Mazwai (magazine editor) Mother Belede Mazwai (militant journalist) Sisters Thandiswa and Nomsa (musicians) Occupation Songwriter, poet, music producer, beadwork artist, event MC, blogger, and author Music genres Traditional, hip-hop, reggae, house, and Afro-soul Years active 2002 to present Alma mater IMM Graduate School Qualification Diploma in Marketing Management, 2008 Alma mater Wits Business School Qualification Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, 2014 Alma mater Rhodes University Qualification MA, cum laude creative writing, 2016 Bookings missmazwai@gmail.com / ntsiki_mazwai@yahoo.com Twitter @ntsikimazwai Soundcloud Ntsiki Mazwai Spotify Ntsiki Mazwai Apple Music Ntsiki Mazwai Deezer Ntsiki Mazwai YouTube @NtsikiMazwai Website www.ntsikimazwai.com Instagram @miss_ntsiki_mazwai TikTok @ntsikimazwai

Who is Ntsiki Mazwai?

She is a South African songwriter, poet, music producer, beadwork artist/business person, event MC, blogger, and author. Her music genres are traditional, hip-hop, reggae, house, and Afro-soul.

Nontsikelelo Mazwai is the daughter of Belede Mazwai and Dr Thami Mazwai. Her parents are among SA's legendary writers who wrote about the country's revolution history.

Dr Thami Mazwai was an editor of The Sowetan, while her mother, Belede Vabaza, was involved in anti-apartheid campaigns. She was a militant journalist and significantly influenced changes in SA's newsprint sector.

How old is Ntsiki Mazwai?

Ntsiki Mazwai's age is 42 years as of December 2022. The lady was born on 3 September 1980 in Pimville, Soweto, South Africa, where she grew up.

Ntsiki Mazwai's sisters

Ntsiki's sisters are also celebrities in South Africa. Thandiswa Nyameka Mazwai (born 176) is the eldest, followed by Ntsiki (born 31 March 1976), then Nomsa Mazwai.

Nomsa is an indie musician, while Thandiswa is a lead vocalist/ songwriter for the Bongo Maffin music group. The award-winning Johannesburg band was formed in 1996. The three sisters are popularly known as The Mazwai Sisters.

Educational background

Nontsikelelo earned a Diploma in Marketing Management from the IMM Graduate School in 2008. She studied Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation at Wits Business School and completed the course in 2014. The lady also got an MA, cum laude creative writing at Rhodes University in 2016.

Ntsiki Mazwai’s career history

Nontsikelelo has been in the South African music industry for almost 20 years. She revealed her musical journey through her interview with Samro. The lady said she began as a background singer in 2002.

In 2004, she made her debut in the mainstream industry by releasing her first song, Light Up My Life. It was featured on DJ Fresh’s album, Sgubhu SA Mampela Vol. 2 (Sisters In Song).

Nontsikelelo's 2005 song, uWRongo, was among SA's biggest-selling songs of the year. Her debut studio album, Ma Miya, was released in 2007.

Ntsiki Mazwai's songs and albums

Below are all Ntsiki Mazwai's albums:

Ma Miya (2007)

(2007) Ndingubani (2013)

(2013) Wena (2015)

(2015) Believe (2017)

(2017) THE Masterpiece (2018)

Radio presenting job

Nontsikelelo Mazwai was a radio presenter at Radio Junto in 2005. She would play only South African music to promote talents in her country. Her show aired on weekdays from 8 am to 10 am.

Poetry work

The lady usually combines poetic wordplay in her tracks to make them unique masterpieces. Her poems are about female sexual, financial, physical, and mental abuse, women empowerment, and ghetto-related issues like poverty.

Beadwork and fashion

Singer Nontsikelelo owns the House of Mobu, which makes and sells beaded jewellery. She began making bead art while studying Diploma in Marketing Management at the IMM Graduate School.

Nontsikelelo was then a first-year student living near a bead shop. She sold her art to friends and schoolmates before her elder sister began promoting her. Thambisa used her fame as a member of the Bongo Maffin band to advertise Ntsikis' beaded works.

Ntsiki Mazwai's awards

According to Ntsiki Mazwai’s blog, she has received the following awards:

LGBTI award for using Art for Social Issues

Golden Circle youth award for community service

Most innovative Student (Wits Business School, 2014)

What is Ntsiki's net worth?

Multiple online sources estimate she is worth $300,000 to $750,000.

Who is Ntsiki Mazwai's husband?

Nontsikelelo Mazwai posted her husband on Instagram in February 2022 but did not reveal his identity. They do not have children. She captioned the image:

Mama wethu osezulwini. Protect our union. Pour love into it so that our patience never runs out. Give us the ability to allow each other to be ourselves and to heal all the broken parts of our past. May our love always be loud with laughter. And may we always be provided for.

The singer once reveled in the past that she was dating Botsang Moiloa, the author of A Soldier With Just Cause.

The Mazwai sisters' sibling rivalry

Mzansi singer Nomsa Mazwai once went viral for revealing her sibling rivalry with her elder sisters, Ntsiki Mazwai and Thandiswa Mazwai, on air. She said:

There was quite a deep sibling rivalry. There was some physical fights. I would just do stuff to her. We went to the same high school as well. She took really good care of me as a big sister, but at the same time, there was that sibling rivalry, and she was my principal at school and watched my every move. And Ntsiki! Ntsiki was a tattletale.

Ntsiki roasted by actress Nomzamo Mbatha

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha roasted Nontsikelelo on 3 May 2018 during the Comedy Central Roast of Somizi Show. She said:

Ntsiki, your sister is the famous lead singer of Bongo Maffin, but you’re just an angry muffin.

The incident turned stirred a hot debate in social media. Several Mzansi celebrities, including Bonnie Mbuli, aired their views about it. Mbuli said the roast was way below the belt.

Ntsiki unfollowed Nomzamo on Twitter and cancelled her subscription to the Nomzamo Mbatha fan club. She posted on Twitter:

After seeing her behavior on the roast…..I’m cancelling my subscription to the . Issa a no thank you for me.

To show that she was upset with Twitters users who found it funny, Ntsiki Tweeted:

Remember how she fell into a depression after this and to this day is still trying to recover her image… She went from golden girl to hated in one quick night. Destroyed her brand more than me… remember?

She later revealed the reason behind the roast through a live video of the Scoop. Ntsiki alleged Mbatha attacked her on behalf of her manager. She said in the video:

That roast was definitely personally. Nomzamo’s manager is my former manager and it didn’t end on a polite note. In my opinion, she’s very evil and needs psychological help.

Mazwai added:

This is the situation where there is an evil person behind the scenes. Nomzamo Mbatha was just a little girl who got caught up in the web and beef between people and then she was used.

Viral Tweet from Ntsiki Mazwai on Trevor Noah

Trevor announced he had purchased an R420 million mansion in Los Angeles in January 2021. Masses flocked online to congratulate him. Nstiki Mazwali's Twitter post about Trevor Noah's mansion upset many. Below are some of her Tweets on 10 January 2021:

My fear is affording a beautiful big house but being alone and no big family to share the space with.... It's a real fear.

Her 12:36 pm Tweet read:

Is this level of wealth attainable for black people or have they chosen one of us as the golden kid to aspire to? Given them a platform and wealth and said.... HERE BE INSPIRED, IT'S POSSIBLE BLACK CHILD? Im just asking

Ntsiki Tweet about Black women emulating White women's looks

Ntsiki Mazwai's Twitter post in August 2022 paved the way for discussion about African women changing their appearances to resemble White women. Her followers discussed skin bleaching, hairstyles, and other issues.

Facts about Ntsiki Mazwai

Nomsa, Ntsiki, and Thandiswa always have each other's backs despite sibling rivalry.

Her debut studio album, Ma Miya , was nominated for a Spoken Word SAMA award in 2008.

, was nominated for a Spoken Word SAMA award in 2008. She wrote the popular MaMa Said Sessions (Talkshow/Music series) at Roodepoort.

Ntsiki Mazwai's unique poems, songs, and beaded art have put her in the international spotlight. Few celebrities in Mzansi do what she does. Many are grateful to her for being a voice for the ghetto and street community.

