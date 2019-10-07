Top 20 work from home jobs in South Africa for moms in 2023

Busy moms often find balancing routine chores, parenting roles, and careers challenging. The problem exists even more among single mothers, who struggle singlehandedly for the good of their young ones. In some cases, even those who can afford to hire house help prefer to work from their homes to make extra income. So, what are the best legitimate work from home jobs in South Africa?

The internet is increasingly becoming a pool of scammers, even as the freelancing market continues to broaden. For this reason, moms should always beware of too-good-to-be-real online work-from-home jobs that promise easy millions. Amid these fraudsters are real money-minting legitimate jobs that will satisfy your deep pockets. Working from home is now becoming fashionable and a flexible way of earning big while keeping in touch with other equally important.

Legitimate work from home jobs in South Africa

What are the best work from home jobs for moms? Several local recruiting agencies are allowing moms to access work from home jobs. Are you a mom interested in working from home in South Africa?

1. Transcription

Busy moms can stay at home and still afford a decent lifestyle by listening to audio and converting the same to written texts.

The fact that Mzansi is an English-speaking nation makes transcription a perfect alternative for work-from-home moms in South Africa. This job is preferably for mothers with an eye for detail and enough time to sit for extended hours.

2.Proofreading

Moms that love reading with a reaching ability to spot errors in texts may consider turning their skills into a full-time job. Proofreaders are always in high demand, whether part-time or full-time. Proofreading comes in handy when seeking remote jobs in south Africa.

3. Virtual assistant services

If you are looking for ways how to find online work from home jobs, providing virtual assistant services will be ideal. Work from the place of your comfort as an assistant offering various services such as email management, graphic design, bookkeeping, social media manager, and content creation. This is one of the most lucrative remote jobs in South Africa that can earn you a good income.

4. Freelance writing

If you have a thing with writing, it is time you convert it into a paycheck while dressed in your pyjamas. Freelance writing provides great opportunities for moms to tap extra pay on a part-time and full-time basis.

Writing is preferable because you can adjust it to fit perfectly into your routine schedule. Working as a full-time writer can earn you up to $60,000 annually or even more.

5. Blogging

Blog about what you love to do most, and make sure to attract extra pennies. Moms can tap into this opportunity as passive workers or full-time workers.

Get as many people to read your articles to increase your pay scale from ads. Interestingly, blogging comes with diverse opportunities and unlimited earning potential.

A successful blog can see you becoming an affiliate while at the same time partnering with several companies. While a blog is challenging initially, it is an excellent lifelong avenue for creating stable cash flow.

6. Online tutoring

Online tutoring stands out as one of the most promising legitimate work-from-home jobs in Cape Town and other leading cities across the country. Graduate moms can embrace this opportunity and become online English instructors and mentors. Tutoring is prevalent because it takes up minimal time in your schedule.

7. Social media manager

If you are a mom that hardly logs out from social media, you could turn your passion into another income stream. Skilful social media managers are handy for advertisement firms and other influencer-based projects.

Social media comes with endless opportunities for those that can amass sufficient influence. Accomplished social media managers have a monthly earning potential exceeding $2,000.

8. Graphic design

Moms with expertise in design software such as InDesign, Photoshop, and illustrator can attract huge profits with their skills. Virtual graphic designers pocket good income based on the level of experience and pay policy of their clients.

9. Completing surveys

There are no better online jobs in south Africa than getting paid to share your opinions in surveys. With thousands of brands now on the rise to tap into newer markets, you will surely build a sustainable career in the niche.

10. Consulting services

Several people in South Africa seek expert opinions in almost every aspect of life. Moms can exploit this vibrant market by positioning their skills and brand to attract well-paying customers.

Start by reaching out to your potential customers by enlightening them about what you do best. It is a matter of days before you get your first client knocking.

11. Affiliate marketing

One of the best online jobs for moms is affiliate marketing, especially for those who enjoy writing and have large followers on their blogs or social media accounts. It entails advancing a business's offerings in exchange for a fixed commission.

12. Translating services

You can also make money by translating or interpreting specific details or a language for those who do not understand it. You can charge a fee for this service.

13. Data entry services

Online data entry jobs entail entering alphabetic, numeric, or symbolic data into a computer system. Consider honing your skills in computer programmes such as Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Word to help you excel in the role. This is one of the best work from home jobs in South Africa, and you can complete it anytime.

14. Vlogging

Vlogging can be a great way to engage with your online audience and gain new followers, as well as an alternative way to earn money from the comfort of your own home.

You can make money by creating video content for platforms such as YouTube. Make sure to create content that will appeal to many people. You can use the platform to sell your merchandise in addition to advertising content.

15. Web designing

You can work for NGOs, tech companies, and other organisations if you are skilled at designing websites. You could easily earn a good living with a few skills and the ability to create eye-catching web pages.

16. Bookkeeping

Do you have an interest in finance? If so, consider getting into bookkeeping. Most businesses require bookkeepers to assist them in tracking and managing their finances. Bookkeepers are responsible for recording income and expenses, invoicing clients, and preparing financial reports.

17. Online moderator

This position requires you to moderate online interactions in forums, social media groups, and other places. Your responsibilities will include responding to negative comments, categorising questions, and resolving disputes.

18. Online recruiter

Online recruiting is the way to go if you're wondering how to find legitimate work from home jobs as a mom. Your primary responsibilities will include posting job openings and recruiting potential employees for your company.

Some companies may also require you to conduct the initial phone interview so that you can screen applicants ahead of time and forward only the best ones to the appropriate manager at the firm.

19. Voiceover artist

You can work as a voiceover artist with a naturally smooth accent and an attractive voice. Online voiceover artist jobs include work on films, cartoons, podcasts, apps, audio recordings on public transportation, dubbing on foreign-language films, and more. All you need is a good computer with a fast internet connection.

20. Personal trainer

Consider applying for online personal-training jobs if you are a fitness enthusiast with a strong understanding of proper exercise techniques. You can train anyone, anytime, with online coaching, which allows you to take on more clients. You can train people using zoom or skype.

How much do Amazon work from home jobs pay?

According to ZipRecruiter, the average weekly pay for a work-from-home Amazon customer service representative is $986 per week. Amazon has a variety of opportunities for those who want to work from home. Below is a guide on how to apply for Amazon work from home jobs.

To begin, look for a job that interests you. You can look for jobs by location, business category, or keywords. Once you find one, click the "Apply Now" button next to the job title at the top of the page. Then, simply follow the instructions on your screen. You can either create a new profile or log back in if you are a returning candidate.

There are endless legitimate work from home jobs in South Africa that moms can explore for their primary or additional stream of income. These virtual jobs require minimal investments with varied pay levels depending on the experience level.

