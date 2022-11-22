Dis-Chem's contact numbers, contact address, operating hours, FAQs

Dis-Chem pharmacy is one of the biggest pharmaceutical brands in the country, with millions of South Africans choosing to shop there for their monthly medications and other necessities. If you are among these frequent customers, this article details what you need to know about your favourite store, including all of the relevant Dis-Chem contact numbers and operating hours.

Dis-Chem specials draw so many customers in, as they often promote discounts and 2-for-1 deals that save you the money you can now spend on other necessities you need. They also offer competitive prices compared with other pharmacies, making them among the top picks.

Online shopping makes getting these specials much easier, but it can be tricky if you have no prior experience with online shopping. Here, we give you the necessary information to ease your shopping experience online and in-store, including Dis-Chem's careline and account information.

What does Dis-Chem sell? And what is Dis-Chem?

First, what can you expect when making a trip to the store or browsing online? Naturally, they supply medication and other pharmaceuticals. They also sell beauty, hygiene, health products, fragrances, and snacks.

You can also use the Dis-Chem clinic at your nearest branch. The clinic offers essential nursing services like cholesterol, blood pressure, sugar tests and other women's health assistance and screenings.

Can you open an account at Dis-Chem?

You can create an account online to make the shopping experience easier and qualify for points while purchasing goods. All you need to do is fill in your basic information like full name, address and ID number.

However, it does not seem that the store offers an account option in which you can shop now and then pay later. Instead, payment is requested as you checkout.

The delivery process

The store delivers between 08h00 and 17h00 weekly, from Monday to Friday. It can take between three to five working days from order to delivery. You will also be subject to a delivery fee of R60 per standard delivery.

What does Dis-Chem stand for?

It seems there is no confirmation of what it may stand for. But, we can confirm the company was founded in 1978 by newly-qualified pharmacists Ivan and Lynette Saltzman in Mondeor, Johannesburg, South, South Africa.

Can I email a script to Dis-Chem?

You can send an online PDF to the pharmacy through email if you need to give in a script but do not have a printed version. Dis-Chem's email addresses are careline@dischem.co.za and online@dischem.co.za.

How do I contact Dis-Chem?

Contact Dis-Chem's call centre if you need help. Dis-Chem's customer complaints can be escalated to the head office at 011 589 2200 if you have any severe grievances. There does not seem to be a Dis-Chem head office email address, but you can contact careline@dischem.co.za if you need a direct line to a specific individual higher up.

Dis-Chem careers

You can check for available vacancies online at a Dis-Chem near you if you are interested in working at the company. You can find anything from a clinical practitioner to a health promoter and general store clerk vacancies, depending on your experience level.

Keep these Dis-Chem contact numbers on hand if you need further assistance with creating a profile or escalating a query to relevant people in positions of power.

