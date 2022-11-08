Clicks customer care: number, business hours, contact address, online shopping

Clicks is the place to go if you want a great online shopping experience. With millions of products, competitive prices, and a user-friendly interface, Clicks is one of the most popular online retailers today.

If you are having any issues with your Clicks account or order, the best way to get in touch with customer care is by calling the Clicks customer care number. One of their friendly and helpful representatives will appreciate assisting you with all your needs.

Click's customer care number

Click customer care's sole commitment is to provide its customers with the best possible services. They are always available to answer your queries and solve your problems.

The Click's contact numbers that you can dial to make inquiries are:

Customer Service Centre: 0860 254 257 if you are within South Africa.

Phone number: +27 21 460 1009 if you are outside South Africa.

How do I contact Clicks online?

Clicks enable you to access customer service through their website differently. You can contact them through their social media platforms, email, and FAQs page.

You can use their Facebook or Twitter accounts.

You may send a direct email address through their website.

You can also reach different executives through the following email addresses: Clicks Group Limited: service@clicks.co.za, Investor relations consultants: ir@tier1ir.co.za and Media relations consultant: susann.caminada@magna-carta.co.za.

Clicks customer care business hours

The establishment ensures you receive efficient service by extending their operation hours to weekends and public holidays: Customer care business hours are:

Monday - Friday 07.30 - 17.30

Saturdays - 08.00 - 15.00

Sundays - Closed

Public Holidays - 08.00 - 15.00

Clicks customer care online shopping

Clicks customer care dedicates to offering the best possible experience for online shoppers. They understand that shopping online can sometimes be frustrating, so their goal is to make it as easy and convenient as possible. Customer care will address all your queries relating but not limited to:

Technical hitches

Service delays

How to return products or claim refunds

Clubcard

Any customer inquiries

Clicks customer care contact address

As a Clicks customer, you can contact customer care using the following Clicks head office physical address:

PO Box 5142 Cape Town, 8000 South Africa

How do I file Clicks complaints?

You can contact Clicks anytime if you have concerns or inquiries about your experience. If you are dissatisfied with the assistance you obtained after contacting them, you can file a formal complaint through complaints@star-clicks.com.

Can I get a refund at Clicks?

You can get a refund at Clicks if the product is damaged, defective, or not as described. You have 14 days to return the product and get a complete refund. If your receipt isn't available, you can still get a refund if you have the credit card or ID used to make the purchase.

How do I cancel a Clicks order?

If you need to cancel an order, you can do so by contacting our customer support team. Note that Clicks cannot cancel an already processed order in the shipping stage. Instead, you should return the goods to the clicks store once they are delivered.

Which courier does Clicks use?

Clicks use Pargo as its primary courier service. Pargo is a South African company that offers a wide range of delivery options, including same-day and next-day delivery. Pargo also has a vast network of pick-up points, making it easy for customers to get their orders delivered to them.

How many Clicks Clubcard points do I have?

You can check the number of Clicks ClubCard points you have in a few different ways:

After every purchase at Clicks, your till slip will show how many points you've earned

You can visit their website and check your points online.

You can dial *134*25253# on your phone and follow the prompts.

You can ask a Clicks consultant to check your points balance.

You can enquire through Clicks Clubcard WhatsApp number +27 72 255 5522

Clicks is a leading South African retailer that offers its customers a wide range of products and services. Its mission is to offer the best possible experience to its customers, and it has a dedicated customer care team to address all queries and concerns.

