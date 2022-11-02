TFG WhatsApp number, business hours, collections numbers, locations

TFG is one of the most convenient shopping brands. Besides making online shopping less taxing, the brand is determined to simplify your experience through the TFG WhatsApp number. If you have experienced instances where you wanted to reach out to the brand but did not know how to go about it, read on for more information.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Foschini Group strives to give its clients a different shopping experience. Photo: @MyKitchenSA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The TFG Account is the brand's unique credit card that offers you maximum credit and lets you spend at any branch or online. The brand has also set up the TFG WhatsApp number to deal with all the queries you might experience during shopping.

Is TFG a South African company?

TFG Limited, or The Foschini Group, is a South African JSE-listed retail group. It trades under several brands and has over 4,300 stores within its portfolio, with a headquarter in Parow East, near Cape Town.

Does TFG have a WhatsApp number?

Yes, the brand has a WhatsApp number, 060 944 4884. You could apply for an account by sending your identification document details on WhatsApp.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How do I contact TFG?

Depending on the nature of your concern, reach out to them through the contact details provided below:

TFG customer service number

TFG card. Photo: @MyKitchenSA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you experiencing any inconveniences during your online shopping? Contact TFG's customer services department through these platforms:

Resident calls: 0860 834 834

0860 834 834 Non-South African calls: +27 21 938 7096

+27 21 938 7096 Email: customerservices@tfg.co.za

The TFG call centre responds to calls and emails between 08h30 and 21h00 on Mondays to Saturdays. On Sundays, the operating hours are between 09h00 and 19h00. Working hours on public holidays run between 08h00 and 17h00.

If you still cannot find what you are looking for and would like to seek assistance from the team at The Foschini Group, reach out to the call centre via 0860 576 576. However, you can only access this service between 08h30 and 21h00 on Mondays to Saturdays and between 09h00 and 19h00 on Sundays. The operating hours on public holidays run between 09h00 and 17h00.

New accounts

Are you experiencing glitches in opening a new TFG account? If that is the case, seek assistance from the team through these platforms:

Phone number: 0861 834 222

0861 834 222 Email address: newaccountsqueries@tfg.co.za

The operating hours for this service run between 08h00 and 18h00 on Mondays to Thursdays and between 08h00 and 19h00 on Fridays. On Sundays, the service is available between 09h00 and 17h00 and from 08h30 to 17h00 on public holidays.

TFG collection contact details

If you wish to make inquiries regarding the collection of your order, reach out through these TFG contact details depending on your category:

South African residents: 0860 037 755

0860 037 755 Non-South Africans: + 27 21 938 7560

+ 27 21 938 7560 Email address: payments@foschini.co.za

payments@foschini.co.za Fax: +27 21 938 7337 or +27 21 938 4222

The TFG contact number is operational between 08h00 and 21h00 on Mondays to Fridays, between 08h00 and 12h00 on Saturdays and between 08h00 and 12h00 on public holidays.

TFG Online or app queries

If you wish to make inquiries about the app or online purchase procedure, reach out through these platforms:

South African residents: 0861 111 761

0861 111 761 Non-South African residents: +27 21 937 4565

+27 21 937 4565 Email address: onlineshop@tfg.co.za

Operations for this service run between 08h00 and 19h00 on weekdays, 08h00 and 15h00 on Saturdays, 08h00 and 13h00 on Sundays and 08h00 and 15h00 0n public holidays.

Foschini Group Store contact address

Depending on your location, you could contact them through these platforms:

Kimberley

The online store has physical retail stores across the country. Photo: @Yozzo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Physical address: Shop 60, Diamond Pavillion Centrecnr, Oliver & Cruikshank Rdmonument Heights, Kimberley, Northern Cape, 8300

Shop 60, Diamond Pavillion Centrecnr, Oliver & Cruikshank Rdmonument Heights, Kimberley, Northern Cape, 8300 Telephone number: 053 8024406

Northern Cape

Physical address: Shop 60, Diamond Pavillion Centrecnr, Oliver & Cruikshank Rdmonument Heights, Diamond Pavillion, Northern Cape,

Shop 60, Diamond Pavillion Centrecnr, Oliver & Cruikshank Rdmonument Heights, Diamond Pavillion, Northern Cape, Telephone number: 053 8024406

Bethlehem

Physical address: Shop 42-44 Preekstoel Road, Harrismith, Bethlehem Dihlabeng, Free State, 9701

Shop 42-44 Preekstoel Road, Harrismith, Bethlehem Dihlabeng, Free State, 9701 Telephone number: 058 3079400

Harrismith

Physical address: Shop 42-44 Preekstoel Road, Harrismith, Free State, 9701

Shop 42-44 Preekstoel Road, Harrismith, Free State, 9701 Telephone number: 058 3079400

Durban

Physical address: 399 – 401 West Street, Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, 4000

399 – 401 West Street, Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, 4000 Telephone number: 031 3623800

Kwazulu-Natal

Physical address: 399 – 401 West Street, Kwazulu-Natal

399 – 401 West Street, Kwazulu-Natal Telephone number: 031 3623800

What are TFG stores in South Africa?

The Foschini Group is a South African retail clothing group listed under the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It trades under several brands and has over 4,300 stores.

How do I check my TFG account balance?

You could check your eGift card balance using the online balance inquiry option. Alternatively, you could do so by calling 0860 834 834 if you are a South African citizen. Non-South African citizens can access this service by calling +27 21 938 7096.

How do I check my TFG statement online?

The Foschini Group sends statements to the address you provided in the Credit Agreement. It also sends the same statements to your chosen email address or via SMS through the mobile phone number you provided. Alternatively, you could access your statement online by registering on the company's website.

How do I know if my TFG account is approved?

Visit any TFG retail store, and the staff will help you in completing the application. You will need your identification document or driver's license and one month's proof of income. After your account is approved, you will receive an SMS to go to a store where you will be asked to agree to and sign the final credit documents.

These details about the TFG WhatsApp number and contact details highlight the avenues you could use to reach out the brand. Choose the one that matches your needs.

READ ALSO: List of pension funds in South Africa 2022: How many are there?

Briefly.co.za published informative details about the pension funds in South Africa. Go through these details for insight into them and the departments they serve.

Most South Africans do not know the difference between pension funds and provident funds. Go through these details as they address the differences and terms of operation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News