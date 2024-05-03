Duduzane Zuma talked about loadshedding in a podcast, and South African pinned the issue on his dad, Jacob Zuma

In the video, the entrepreneur detailed who is really benefiting from loadshedding during a podcast

People in Mzansi reacted to his views as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South African former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, shared his views on loadshedding during an interview with The Loadshed_podcast.

Duduzane Zuma spoke about loadshedding, and South Africans called out his dad, Jacob Zuma. Image: Duduzane Zuma

Source: Instagram

Duduzane Zuma talks loadshedding, and SA pins it on his dad

During the sit-down interview on The Loadshed_podcast, the entrepreneur raised the topic of loadshedding, and Duduzane Zuma shared his sentiments, saying it was a "telltale sign."

He explained, adding:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You look at the Rugby World Cup, literary the day after we won the cup... how they are sustaining the electricity at this point, it's just burning diesel, nothing else," he said.

He said that the person who allegedly signed off and benefited from the diesel contracts used to supply and keep the energy going in South Africa from 2016 to date could be receiving over "trillion bucks." Duduzane Zuma also alleged that there could be more people involved.

South Africans were not thrilled as they flocked to the comments section to call out his father, Jacob Zuma, with one person saying in the comments:

"The problems started with Duduzane’s father. Let’s not get it twisted."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Duduzane Zuma's loadshedding interview

Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the loadshedding crisis that South Africans are facing, saying:

m.hla.tse said:

"Duduzane's father started all of this. Duduzane now wants to finish us off."

Mosa_carter added:

"So rich coming from the son of the guy who messed up Eskom."

Layloww_jay wrote:

"His father was the main man in the arms deal, though."

Deckingza_

"We going dark after elections guys… Mark these words."

Duduzane Zuma shares motives behind launching own political party, All Game Changers

Briefly News previously reported that Former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, is making waves in the political arena. He launched his party, All Game Changers, and that marked a break from his father's political path with the MK party.

According to TimesLIVE, Duduzane emphasised the need for a fresh perspective in politics. He said it's time for new faces and ideas to tackle South Africa's challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News