Duduzane Zuma is working hard to rally support for his newly launched political party, All Game Changers

Jacob Zuma's son explained why he opted to take a different route than follow his father to the MK party

All Game Changers party aims to address several issues in South Africa including service delivery and loadshedding

Former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, is making waves in the political arena.

He launched his party, All Game Changers, and that marked a break from his father's political path with the MK party.

A call for change

According to TimesLIVE, Duduzane emphasised the need for a fresh perspective in politics. He said it's time for new faces and ideas to tackle South Africa's challenges.

“I think it has been a long period of the same faces and same ideology. We need something new and fresh and we are those people."

Focusing on solutions

All Game Changers party's manifesto zeroes in on issues like load-shedding and unemployment, aiming to empower young people and reduce reliance on social welfare.

SA weighs in on Duduzane's party

Citizens on social media discussed Duduzane's political ambitions. Many noted how the Zuma family can't stay away from politics.

Read a few comments below:

Motsamai RD Motsamai said:

"The country needs think tanks and visionaries to jumpstart all good things and progressive, not new parties."

Naas Dlamini wrote:

"People will vote for him provided he persuades his business partners to bring back the billions."

Charles Papago Charlene mentioned:

"This family is power hungry. All of them."

Wesley Malungane stated:

"It’s a trap, they will merge after the elections."

Velocity Meme added:

"Don't forget that family can play politics in front of you, but you will never see their masters."

