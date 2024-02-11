Julius Malema announces EFF's plan to expropriate 50% of South Africa's land without compensation

Malema conveyed the party's commitment to amending the Constitution to allow for land expropriation

Social media reactions are mixed as South Africans respond to EFF's plans should they win the elections

Floyd Shivambu, Julius Malema and EFF supporters at the party’s 2024 election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema revealed ambitious plans for land expropriation without compensation.

Malema was addressing the party's supporters during the EFF manifesto event at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

He said the party is targeting 50% of South Africa's land by the end of 2025 if they secure a majority vote in the 2024 elections, reported SABCNews.

Focus on women and youth

Malema claimed that women and young people will be at the forefront of those benefiting from land expropriation. The plan aims to return the land to the country's majority population.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Malema's land appropriation sets citizens abuzz

South Africans take to social media to express mixed reactions to Malema's claims about land expropriation plans. Some people raised concerns about the proposed actions.

Read a few comments below:

Lesego Sethebe said:

"We don't care about the land, we need jobs."

Chichi Vix posted:

"This people are the same, nothing will change."

Khuluma Nazo commented:

"I like it if South Africans have different ideas when it comes to politics. The country is going nowhere if more than 50% of South Africans are voting ANC."

Wireseen Mv wrote:

"Many black people look down on themselves and still have no hope from black us. Wish Malema will prove them wrong one day. "

Nana Ash commented:

"Eish, this guy's can even expropriate our own home's without compensation."

EFF not worried about immigration policy

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF is due to deliver its manifesto ahead of the 2024 elections. The political party holds a strong stance that is pro-immigration.

The EFF's treasure general explained why the EFF would not buckle despite pressure to have a stricter immigration stance. The EFF's position on immigration got mixed reactions from online users.

Source: Briefly News