The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) insist that the immigration policy will not affect their performance in the 2024 election

The South African political party led by Julius Malema has a strong stance on creating a united Africa

The EFF Treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe explained that the party has no plans to change its position on immigration

KWAZULU-NATAL - The EFF is due to deliver its manifesto ahead of the 2024 elections. The political party holds a strong stance that is pro immigration.

EFF remains pro-immigration ahead of the 2024 elections, and some peeps weren't on board.

Source: Getty Images

The EFF's treasure general explained why the EFF will not buckle despite pressure to have a stricter immigration stance. The EFF's position on immigration got mixed reactions from online users.

EFF sticks to immigration stance

The EFF was under fire after Julius Malema inspected shops to analyse the foreign-to-local employment ratio. Despite the visits the eff has remained pro-immigration according to SABC News.

Why is EFF pro-immigration ahead of 2024 elections?

The EFF treasurer Omphile Maotwe spoke to the SABC News in Durban on the day they delivered their manifesto. She said expelling immigrants would not be in South Africa's best interests.

The Treasurer-general explained that a united Africa is necessary. People from different parts of the continent are all Africans, and closing the borders will not help unemployment.

South Africans discuss EFF immigration position

People commented on the EFF Treasurer-General's statement. Netizens were fascinated and shared their opinions.

Jongumzi Jongie said:

"Economic Foreigner Freedom Party."

James Obetha was unimpressed:

"Maotwe is a liar! EFF is a liar! What has EFF done to this nation apart from turning our parliament into a group of noisy kindergarten kids?"

Billy Mhlan wrote:

"First crises is to àlow illegal foreigners to do everything they want freely. Things that can't be done with their countries"

Dikgang Legoase remarked:

"South Africans don't want practical solutions they want to be lied to. How do you think Anc has won all these years?"

Kassa Asefa applauded:

"Thatha EFF thatha."

