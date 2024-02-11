The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) recently launched its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

The party promised to end loadshedding within six months if it gets an outright majority in the 2024 elections

Some South Africans are considering giving EFF a chance just to tackle the ongoing power crisis

EFF leader Julius Malema talked about the loadshedding crisis during the party's manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Image: Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - EFF leader Julius Malema made a bold promise to put an end to loadshedding within six months if the party wins in the 2024 elections.

Julius Malema's plan to end loadshedding

Malema revealed plans to deploy a team of engineers to Eskom, reported SABCNews. He said they will address the root causes of loadshedding and restore a stable electricity supply to the nation.

The party's leader made the promise during his speech at the EFF manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Eskom ramps up loadshedding

This comes after Eskom escalated loadshedding to Stage 6 leaving citizens with scheduled power cuts of 4 hours at a time.

Citizens divided about EFF's vow

South Africans who are desperate to see the end of loadshedding said they are considering giving the red berets a chance. However, some believe politicians will say anything when campaigning for votes.

Nozipho Mak said:

"Unfortunately, he won't win. "

Bongani Mgubela posted:

"They all promise you heaven and earth before the elections."

Ngwato Noko wrote:

"South Africans must give him a chance, but the immigration policy is not good. Otherwise, he is a man of action."

Hle Mabusela stated:

"That's exactly what we want. ANC has failed us in every way possible."

Dipolelo Mantswe added:

"Given the chance I think Julius Malema can deliver.❤"

Viktoria Proteinka mentioned:

"These peeps do oversights of dirt roads. So yeah, no chance of them fixing anything ever."

EFF not worried about immigration policy

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF is due to deliver its manifesto ahead of the 2024 elections. The political party holds a strong stance that is pro-immigration.

The EFF's treasure general explained why the EFF would not buckle despite pressure to have a stricter immigration stance. The EFF's position on immigration got mixed reactions from online users.

Source: Briefly News