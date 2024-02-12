African National Congress secretary general Fikile Mbalula claimed that loadshedding is the result of sabotage

He called for the state to beef up security at power stations because he believes that the opposition is sabotaging the country's electricity supply

South Africans were lukewarm about his statements and stressed the need for them to vote the ANC out

Fikile Mbalula believes loadshedding is caused by sabotage. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

The African National Congress's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, claimed that Stage 6 loadshedding results from sabotage and called for more security to be added to the power stations.

Loadshedding is a result of sabotage - Mbalula

According to SABC News, Mbalula addressed ANC members who gathered at Cato Manor in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Mbalula said that the state must consider investigating the possibility of sabotage.

He said that there are questions ordinary people ask about loadshedding and believes that the theory of sabotage could explain how loadshedding is unfolding. He called on the state to ramp up security and investigate possible sabotage.

South Africans stan Mbalula

South Africans on Facebook support Mbalula and say that he always gets into trouble with the party for his statements.

Ndleleni Ihmael Mokhethi said:

"They're always reprimanding him from telling the truth. Let them go."

Kenneth Maluka remarke3d:

"Soon, they will be history. Mbalula is an honest man. He's no liar, unlike the rest, including the ANC president. Mbalula always speaks the truth."

Katlego Motlhabi remarked:

"Mr Own-goals. After two weeks, he will be apologising again."

Donald Kingpitbull Ngobeni exclaimed:

"This one always spills the beans."

Kagiso Jutice wrote:

"I have never expected anything better from Cyeil Ramaphosa, even when he was deputy president. The man is a perfect smooth talker. Always acting with ulterior motives."

Gabie Kleintjies exclaimed:

"Blaming crime for the inconvenience of the ruling party. It's been sabotaged from the stage, but it was in the favour and power of the ruling party."

ANC achieved 90% of targets - Mbalula

In a similar Mbalula-related article, Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula claimed that the ANC achieved 90% of its targets.

Mbalula spoke following the party's NEC meeting and said that the ruling party achieved almost all the targets it set for itself. South Africans are unwilling to accept his claims and denounced the party, criticising him for lying.

