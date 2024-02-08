President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA speech did not connect with the average person and left a lot to be desired

This was according to Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Ndevu shared his perspectives on the State of the Nation Address and where he thought Ramaphosa was wrong and right

Professor Zwelenzima Ndevu believed that Ramaphosa's SONA speech was impersonal. Images: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of The Nation Address took place in the notable absence of the Economic Freedom Fighters, who were suspended from Parliament for the event. According to Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, Stellenbosch University's Director of the School of Public Leadership, another thing that was notably absent from the speech was Ramaphosa's relationship with the man on the ground.

Ramaphosa's SONA address, according to Ndevu

Speaking to Briefly News, Ndevu said he expected the president to paint a glorious picture of things getting together. However, the ordinary person did not feel some of the improvements.

"He said he reduced crime and worked hard. The person living in Nyanga deals with daily crime, which does not bring hope to the populace," he said.

"for the ordinary man, the crime stats, for example, are a drop in the ocean."

Ndevu on State Capture

Ndevu also told Briefly News that he hoped Ramaphosa would clarify State Capute more. In his speech, Ramaphosa stated that the government has been making inroads in investigating state capture.

"He is not a miracle worker, but I would have expected him to handle some issues expediently, like state capture. I have not heard of anyone wearing an orange overall, and I don't think we've done enough as some of the cases need not take long," he added.

We still have loadshedding

Ndevu also noted to Briefly News that not much has changed regarding loadshedding.

"Ramaphosa reassured us once again that this (loadshedding) would be resolved soon, and he mentioned that the private sector would invest. However, he said the same thing last year. One cannot be faulted to think that we are in the same place we were in last year when he delivered his speech."

Things to know about the SONA

The National Assembly revealed that new laws have been placed to ensure that no political party disturbs Ramaphosa's speech

This came after the Economic Freedom Fighters' members were suspended for disrupting Ramaphosa in 2023

Ramaphosa also said that employment has improved in the past three decades, although Professor Ndevu believes it could be better

South Africans accuse Ramaphosa of lying

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans slammed Ramaphosa and accused him of lying.

Ramaphosa said that progress was made in the government and that the government made inroads in rooting out state capture and improving employment.

South Africans roasted him and pointed out how often they thought he was lying.

